Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Jordyn Woods: ‘I’m not a homewrecker’ in Kardashian brouhah | TribLIVE.com
Celebrity News

Jordyn Woods: ‘I’m not a homewrecker’ in Kardashian brouhah

Associated Press
Associated Press | Friday, March 1, 2019 3:01 p.m
822864_web1_822864-48f7ab31c1fa492ab63537352c930d3e
AP FILE
This combination file photo shows TV personality Khloe Kardashian at the NBCUniversal Network 2017 Upfront in New York on May 15, 2017, left, and Cleveland Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson during an NBA basketball practice in Oakland, Calif., on May 30, 2018.
822864_web1_822864-24b69fe7c25541d2bc2e1f9a53b7dd26
AP FILE
This Oct. 24, 2017, file photo shows model Jordyn Wooding attends American Eagle’s new AE Studio concept store opening in New York. Declaring “I’m not a homewrecker,” Woods sat down Friday, March 1, 2019, on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show to clear up wild social media speculation over exactly what happened between her and Cleveland Cavalier Tristan Thompson: One kiss on the lips that took her by surprise.

About an hour ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Declaring “I’m not a homewrecker,” Jordyn Woods sat down Friday on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show to clear up wild social media speculation over exactly what happened between her and Cleveland Cavalier Tristan Thompson: One kiss on the lips, she said, that took her by surprise.

Thompson is the father of Khloe Kardashian’s baby, True, and Woods was the best friend of Kardashian sister Kylie Jenner, a beauty mogul and the youngest sibling on reality TV’s “Keeping up with the Kardashians.”

Woods is also a close family friend of Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, both of whom urged the 21-year-old to break her silence in what has become two weeks of online rumors and hate. Woods says it’s been so bad it has scarred her family, including her 12-year-old sister, who has been absent from school since it all broke.

Woods sat with Pinkett Smith at a round red table for which her online show, “Red Table Talk,” is named, and took full responsibility for joining a group of girlfriends for a party at Thompson’s Los Angeles home after a night on the town.

Woods said she stayed at Thompson’s house until the following morning, when he kissed her as she left. She said she didn’t tell her bestie, Jenner, about it, or Kardashian, who she was also close to and had given her modeling work for her fashion label Good American.

Of the kiss, Woods told Pinkett Smith: “I didn’t know how to feel. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’”

She said she was drunk, but not blind drunk as many have speculated. She said she crossed her legs over his as she sat on the arm of a chair he was in, but there was no lap dance — another accusation. Woods said there was no sex, no make-out session. Just the one kiss.

Woods said rumors began flying she reached out to Kardashian. Woods moved out of Jenner’s Los Angeles area guest house after the story broke.

Kardashian, who is not married to Thompson and maintained a relationship after he cheated on her late in her pregnancy, lashed out at Woods on Twitter moments after “Red Table Talk” dropped.

 

 

The tweet was in response to Woods saying she’s confident she’s not the reason Kardashian and Thompson are now not together.

Thompson’s agent, Richard Paul, did not immediately respond to an email request for comment Friday. A man who answered the phone at a number for Paul had no comment before hanging up. Thompson was mum when reporters shouted questions about the scandal as he walked into Madison Square Garden for a recent game in New York against the Knicks.

Woods called it a mistake to attend the house party with so much rough history between Thompson and Kardashian. But she made it clear there was “no passion” in the kiss and she and Thompson were never alone together that night. And she was also clear there was no prior romantic relationship or contact since.

“In my head this is innocent. We’re all drinking. We’re all chillin’,” Woods said, adding: “I wasn’t thinking right” in attending the house party.

After the kiss, Woods said, “I was like, more in shock. I was like, let me just pretend that didn’t happen.”

In the aftermath, she said she told Kardashian and Jenner she had been at Thompson’s house but nothing happened between them.

“I was like, no, he was chillin’. Everything’s OK,” she recalled saying.

That was a lie, Woods said. She wasn’t “honest about the actions that had taken place.”

And why?

“I just knew how much turmoil was going on. I was just like let me just not throw more fuel onto the fire,” a tearful Woods said of Kardashian’s relationship with Thompson. “I was trying to protect Khloe’s heart. She doesn’t deserve this either.”

Jenner and the Kardashian clan had been largely silent about what transpired, but Kardashian made up for lost time in another tweet aimed at Thompson:

 

 

Woods admitted, “I really hurt so many more people by not telling the truth,” but she added: “I’m no homewrecker. I would never try to hurt someone’s home, especially someone I love.”

Woods said her life has been trashed as media and fan attention has honed in on her. Pinkett Smith agreed: “You know what they say, black women can be the most disregarded and disrespected people on Earth.”

Woods concluded: “I may have done something wrong but whatever I did I don’t think I deserve this. It’s just not fair.”

Categories: AandE | Celebrity News
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.