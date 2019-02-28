Luke Perry reportedly suffers ‘massive’ stroke
Luke Perry suffered a massive stroke Wednesday at his Sherman Oaks, Calif., home, TMZ is reporting.
People magazine confirmed the reports that the “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor is currently in the hospital. His condition is unknown.
Paramedics were called to Perry’s home about 9:40 a.m.
Known mostly for his role as Dylan McKay on the classic 1990s Fox series, Perry has lately been starring in “Riverdale” as Archie’s dad, Fred Andrews. TMZ reports Perry had recently been shooting scenes for the show on Warner Bros. lot.
The incident happened on the same day that Fox revealed plans for a “Beverly Hills 90210” reboot of the series with original stars Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Jason Priestly, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling and Gabrielle Carteris. Perry was the only original cast member not signed on.
