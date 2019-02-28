Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Martha Stewart partners with Canadian cannabis firm | TribLIVE.com
Celebrity News

Martha Stewart partners with Canadian cannabis firm

The Associated Press
The Associated Press | Thursday, February 28, 2019 11:46 a.m
815396_web1_ptr-CannabisStewart-030119
AP
TV personality Martha Stewart said Thursday she is partnering with Canopy Growth to assist in developing new products that contain non-psychoactive CBD and other hemp-derived cannabinoids.

About an hour ago

No, you’re not smoking something. Martha Stewart is really joining the cannabis craze.

The domestic diva said Thursday she is partnering with Canopy Growth Corp. to assist in developing new products that contain non-psychoactive CBD and other hemp-derived cannabinoids.

First to come will be offerings for pets. Stewart didn’t specify what those products might be.

Ontario, Canada-based Canopy Growth is one of the most high-profile companies in the rapidly growing cannabis market. It sells marijuana, oils and other products for medical and recreational users. Canopy said it will benefit from Stewart’s decades of experience marketing consumer products.

Canopy also makes products for rapper Snoop Dogg’s Leafs by Snoop cannabis line. Stewart and Snoop are friends who co-host the VH1 talk show “Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.”

Categories: AandE | Business | Celebrity News
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.