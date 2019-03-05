Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Palace gala marks 50 years since Prince Charles' investiture
Celebrity News

Palace gala marks 50 years since Prince Charles’ investiture

Associated Press
Associated Press | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 11:10 a.m
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s senior royals have gathered to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the investiture of Prince Charles as the Prince of Wales.

The gala event at Buckingham Palace was hosted Tuesday by Queen Elizabeth II.

Charles was joined by his wife, Camilla, his two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and their wives, Kate and Meghan.

The 70-year-old Charles was formally invested with the title Prince of Wales at a ceremony at Caernarfon Castle by his mother, the queen, in 1969.

The investiture regalia he wore that day was on display at the celebration.

