Pete Davidson kicks out heckler who shouted about Mac Miller’s death | TribLIVE.com
Celebrity News

Pete Davidson kicks out heckler who shouted about Mac Miller’s death

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Wednesday, February 27, 2019 11:21 a.m
AP
In this March 14, 2015, file photo, Pete Davidson speaks at a Comedy Central Roast at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, Calif.
809450_web1_ptr-NULIV-macmiller05-091716
Mac Miller

About an hour ago

Pete Davidson didn’t tolerate a heckler who shouted a remark about Pittsburgh-born rapper Mac Miller.

At a standup show in New Jersey, Davidson began to set up a joke with, “ … My friend died of a heart attack.”

At which a person in the audience shouted “Mac Miller?”

The “Saturday Night Live” star immediately stopped his act and demanded to know who made the remark and to kick him out of the show.

“I will not continue until that kid is gone, find him,” the comic demanded. “I’ll leave.”

“Give him his money back and get him the (expletive) out. I don’t deal with that (expletive) at my shows.”

“Find him. Cause I will leave right now.”

TMZ posted an audio clip (warning: the clip contains profanities) of the incident, which happened at the South Orange Performing Arts Center in South Orange, N.J., on Monday.

According to the audio, Davidson was doing the show to work out new material and the interruption was going to make the night “weird.” Joking, “I’m going to have to do jokes that I know work.”

After the heckler was removed, Davidson continued and said “Ok. I will try to get us back to the fun level we were at.”

The New York Post reported the joke was actually about a friend who had passed out in Davidson’s apartment, but the comedian mistook him for dead.

Miller and Davidson are linked through their relationship with singer Ariana Grande.

Miller, whose real name is Malcolm J. McCormick, was born and raised in the Point Breeze neighborhood of Pittsburgh and dated Grande from 2016 to 2018. He died last year at his Los Angeles home of an accidental drug overdose.

Davidson and Grande dated after she broke it off with Miller and the couple quickly got engaged. But that relationship ended shortly after his death.

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Frank at 412-380-8511, fcarnevale@tribweb.com or via Twitter @frnkstar.

Categories: AandE | Celebrity News
