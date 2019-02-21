Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Peter Tork, bassist for The Monkees, dead at 77 | TribLIVE.com
Celebrity News

Peter Tork, bassist for The Monkees, dead at 77

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Thursday, February 21, 2019 12:49 p.m
782159_web1_PeterTork
AP
Peter Tork of The Monkees performs during the Mid Summers Night Tour at the Mizner Park Amphitheater on Saturday, July 27, 2013 in Boca Raton, Fla.
782159_web1_PeterTorkB
AP
Peter Tork of Monkees singing group at press conference at Warwick Hotel in New York City on July 6, 1967.

About an hour ago

Peter Tork, one of the four lovable wisecracking musicians in The Monkees, died Feb. 21 at age 77.

The Washington Post reports Tork’s death was confirmed by his sister, Anne Thorkelson. She didn’t divulge how or where he died. In 2009, Tork was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma, a rare form of cancer that affected his tongue.

The Monkees might have been created in the 1960s as a TV show parody of The Beatles, but they quickly became a legitimate force in the music industry themselves, outselling the Fab Four for a short time.

On NBC’s “The Monkees” TV show, Tork was the goofy member of the band, playing bass and keyboard. He was the oldest member of the band (24) when the show premiered in 1966. The show also starred guitarist Mike Nesmith, drummer Micky Dolenz and vocalist Davy Jones, who died in 2012.

The show ran for just two seasons, but the band managed to sell more than 35 million albums, and land several hit singles, including “Last Train to Clarksville,” “I’m a Believer,” and

After the Monkees’ failed 1968 film “Head,” Tork left the band. During the 1970s, he formed the band Release and did a 3-month stint in jail for possession of hashish. He struggled with an addiction to alcohol, which he gave up in the early 1980s.

In the ’80s, he reunited with Jones and Dolenz and the trio hit the charts again briefly.

In recent years, Tork, Dolenz and Nesmith had been touring and releasing new albums, including the band’s first holiday album, “Christmas Party,” in October.

He was born Peter Halsten Thorkelson on Feb. 13, 1942, in Washington, D.C., to parents John and Virginia Thorkelson. His family moved around a lot while he was growing up, eventually settling in Connecticut.

As a child, he studied piano, banjo and acoustic guitar. After briefly attending Carleton College in Minnesota, Tork moved to New York City’s Greenwich Village, where he became friends with Stephen Stills. After only three months, Tork moved to California.

On the West coast, Tork joined Stills in The Buffalo Fish as pianist. It was Stills who got Tork the audition for The Monkees.

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review digital producer. You can contact Chris at 412-320-7898, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.