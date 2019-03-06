Post-interview, R. Kelly gets tried in the court of public opinion

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

“How stupid would I be to do that?”

In an interview with Gayle King of “CBS This Morning,” R. Kelly asked the question others have been asking since the R&B singer was charged with sexually abusing four people, including three underage girls.

In a performance of Shakespearean proportions, Kelly alternately shouted, cried, waved his arms and stood menacingly over King.

⚡️ R. Kelly breaks his silence to @CBSThisMorning's Gayle King on sexual abuse claims: "I have been assassinated" #RKellyInterview #CBSThisMorning https://t.co/Sul7yDrzAk — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 6, 2019

Though Kelly called all of his accusers liars, the court of public opinion stands with them. For the most part, reactions to his claims of innocence and persecution have been brutal.

Definitely a good way to show you’re not an abuser of women is to shout at a woman about it. #rkellyinterview pic.twitter.com/9Wk2ouaodw — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) March 6, 2019

This performance wins the award for Best Meltdown While Being Asked Reasonable Questions in an Interview narrowly beating Kavanaugh in a run off. #rkellyinterview — Lauren Clarke-Mason (@msclarkemason) March 6, 2019

Conversely, King gets mad props for keeping her professional cool in the midst of Kelly’s ranting.

This #rkellyinterview is crazy. But @GayleKing is amazing – her calm in that situation is unbelievable. An absolute pro. I would have been a mess when it got that heated. — Joce Sterman (@jocefromthenews) March 6, 2019

Gayle King needs to train police on how to keep their cool when somebody is just acting a fool. #rkellyinterview pic.twitter.com/wnmjJFcuT9 — Sabrina Anirbas (@step4battle) March 6, 2019

Kelly isn’t without supporters, though they seem to be few and far between.

I believe R.Kelly 100%. He is an innocent man. Because of his past allegations ANYbody can say ANYthing about him and people will believe it. He did not kidnap,starve or hold women hostage. The parents lied. #rkellyinterview — 💋Charis💋 (@CharisLoveXO) March 6, 2019

People was quick to believe Jessie Smollett but don’t want to give #RKelly a chance. I’m not saying he innocent or guilty I’m just saying give him a chance #RKellyinterview — King Danny (@iamdanielpayne) March 6, 2019

In January, Lifetime aired the documentary, “Surviving R. Kelly,” which explored allegations of sexual misconduct against the star.

Stories go back to the 1990s at the start of his career, many involving predatory behavior toward teenage girls.

In 2008, Kelly was acquitted on charges of having had sex with a 13-year-old. He’s currently charged with 10 counts of felony aggravated criminal sex abuse.

That wasn't an interview, just a panic attack from a Pedophile who knows they're about to go to jail.

Who says "I beat my case" if you're not guilty. #rkellyinterview — Lady J (@kujocelyn) March 6, 2019

One more thing: Kelly married singer Aaliyah in 1994 when she was 15 — and he was 27.

You married a 15 year old. Sit down. Nobody started a rumor. #rkellyinterview — Christina Moore (@Cmoore704) March 6, 2019

