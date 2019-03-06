Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
R. Kelly breaks silence, denies sexual abuse charges | TribLIVE.com
Celebrity News

R. Kelly breaks silence, denies sexual abuse charges

Associated Press
Associated Press | Wednesday, March 6, 2019 7:52 a.m
841345_web1_841345-20609d6bc03a491195e82feb6120e653
AP
In this Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly walks out of Cook County Jail with his defense attorney, Steve Greenberg, after posting $100,000 bail, in Chicago. In his first interview since being charged with sexually abusing four people, including three underage girls, R. Kelly says he “didn’t do this stuff” and he’s “fighting for his life. Kelly gave the interview to Gayle King of “CBS This Morning,” with excerpts airing Tuesday night, March 5, 2019, and the full interview airing Wednesday and Thursday morning.
841345_web1_841345-d6a4b264c88047b39442cf1a518654e0
AP
In this Monday, Feb. 25, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly, right, leaves Cook County Jail with his defense attorney, Steve Greenberg, in Chicago. In his first interview since being charged with sexually abusing four people, including three underage girls, Kelly says he “didn’t do this stuff” and he’s “fighting for his life. Kelly gave the interview to Gayle King of “CBS This Morning,” with excerpts airing Tuesday night, March 5, 2019, and the full interview airing Wednesday and Thursday morning.
841345_web1_841345-41b6f499dca24992bd303886269288f1
AP
In this June 30, 2013 file photo, R. Kelly performs at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. In his first interview since being charged with sexually abusing four people, including three underage girls, R. Kelly says he “didn’t do this stuff” and he’s “fighting for his life. Kelly gave the interview to Gayle King of “CBS This Morning,” with excerpts airing Tuesday night, March 5, 2019, and the full interview airing Wednesday and Thursday morning.

CHICAGO — An emotional R. Kelly says he’s being “assassinated” and denies sexually abusing women and controlling their lives.

The R&B singer gave his first interview to Gayle King of “CBS This Morning” since being charged with sexually abusing four people, including three underage girls.

“All of them are lying,” Kelly said in interview segments broadcast Wednesday. “I have been assassinated.”

Kelly, who is out on bail following his Feb. 22 arrest in Chicago, said he has done “lots of things wrong” when it comes to women, but said he has apologized. He denies doing anything against their will. The singer said he believes social media is to blame for creating the allegations against him.

At one point during the interview, Kelly stands up and rants, saying: “I have been buried alive, but I’m alive.” He says he needs someone to help him “not have a big heart.”

CBS said it interviewed Kelly for 80 minutes. More of the interview is expected to air Thursday.

In an excerpt that aired Tuesday night, Kelly told King that rumors of him having sex with and abusing underage girls were “not true.”

“Whether they’re old rumors, new rumors, future rumors, not true,” Kelly said.

When King asked Kelly if he has held women against their will, he replied: “That’s stupid!”

“Use your common sense. Forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me,” Kelly said. “Hate me if you want to, love me if you want. But just use your common sense.

“How stupid would it be for me, with my crazy past and what I’ve been through — oh right now I just think I need to be a monster, and hold girls against their will, chain them up in my basement, and don’t let them eat, and don’t let them out.”

When King persisted in questioning, Kelly angrily responded, “Stop it. Y’all quit playing! Quit playing! I didn’t do this stuff! This is not me!”

He broke down in tears as he hit his hands together, saying: “I’m fighting for my (expletive) life.”

CBS also plans to air interviews with two women who live with Kelly, including one women whose parents say is being held against her will.

Kelly was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008 that centered on a graphic video that prosecutors said showed him having sex with a girl as young as 13.

“For one, I beat my case. When you beat something you beat it. You can’t double jeopardy me like that. It’s not fair,” Kelly also tells King during the interview.

Michael Avenatti, a lawyer for two Kelly accusers, responded to Kelly’s “double jeopardy” comment Tuesday on Twitter.

“He fails to understand that it doesn’t matter ‘how long ago’ it happened. And he also has no clue as to how ‘double jeopardy’ works,” the attorney tweeted.

In a follow-up tweet, Avenatti addressed the emotion that Kelly shows in the interview: “R. Kelly’s tears are out of fear and despair. Because he knows that after over two decades of sexually abusing underage girls, we blew this wide open and have him and his enablers dead to rights.”

