Ryan Reynolds remembers John Candy on 25th anniversary of his death

Actor and comedian John Candy died 25 years ago Monday. The passing of the legendary funnyman was lovingly remember by a short montage of some of his films put together by fellow Canadian Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds posted the video to social media on Sunday, with the caption: “It’s the 25th anniversary of John Candy’s passing. We cooked up a small tribute to a comedic genius and Canadian hero. If you haven’t seen much of his work, take a look at his films. He was a treasure. Thanks to @chriscandy4u and @therealjencandy.”

It’s the 25th anniversary of John Candy’s passing. We cooked up a small tribute to a comedic genius and Canadian hero. If you haven’t seen much of his work, take a look at his films. He was a treasure. Thanks to @chriscandy4u and @therealjencandy. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/dHvuviKnBs — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 3, 2019

The 1:45 video, set to Paul Young’s “Everytime You Go Away,” includes scenes from several of Candy’s movies, including “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” “Stripes,” “Spaceballs,” “Brewster’s Millions” and “Uncle Buck.”

Candy died on March 4, 1994 while filming “Wagons East!” in Mexico. He was 43. He starred in many films in the 1980s and early 1990s after getting his start on the Canadian television sketch comedy show, “SCTV” in 1981.

Candy’s children, who Reynolds tagged in the post, shared the video and thanked Reynolds. Candy’s daughter Jennifer posted this note:

Like I said before @VancityReynolds @ChrisCandy4u . This made me cry. It’s so amazing and sweet ! Thank you ❤️25years tomorrow. Wow. He has so many people that absolutely love him , he was one of the best. https://t.co/HTQR1Ttwus — Jennifer Candy (@TheRealJenCandy) March 3, 2019

She also shared photos of her father in another post:

I’ll leave you with this quote , my favorite line ! “Love…is not a big enough word ~Del Griffith . “ 25 years. Wow. His legacy truly lives on thru his family, friends and fans! Thank you ❤️ Ps. I would love that #adidas dress in adult size!! @ChrisCandy4u #JohnCandy ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6AAeW861S3 — Jennifer Candy (@TheRealJenCandy) March 4, 2019

Candy’s son Chris thanked Reynolds for the remembrance:

Thanks Ryan and your crew. This is lovely. ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/4TH1mwBxLF — Chris Candy (@ChrisCandy4u) March 3, 2019

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared Reynolds’ post and called Candy a “Canadian legend”:

John Candy made millions of people laugh all over the world, and we still love him for it. What a great tribute to this Canadian legend. 🇨🇦 https://t.co/UDnc6k9TcK — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 4, 2019

Paul Young acknowledged his song in the clip:

I was so disappointed and deflated when my damn record company wouldn’t let my version be used in Trains, Planes and Automobiles so @VancityReynolds thank you so much for finally using it in this lovely tribute to John! — Paul Young (@PaulYoungParlez) March 3, 2019

Reynolds responded that the song still touches him:

This song still punches me in the heart every time. Thank you, Paul. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 3, 2019

