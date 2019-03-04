Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Ryan Reynolds remembers John Candy on 25th anniversary of his death | TribLIVE.com
Celebrity News

Ryan Reynolds remembers John Candy on 25th anniversary of his death

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Monday, March 4, 2019 10:09 a.m
Ryan Reynolds posted a short video in remembrance of John Candy, who died 25 years ago.
831754_web1_uncle-buck-drill
A still featuring actor John Candy in a scene from the 1989 film “Uncle Buck.”
831754_web1_gtr-liv-pikachu-022719
Ryan Reynolds posted a short video in remembrance of John Candy, who died 25 years ago.

Actor and comedian John Candy died 25 years ago Monday. The passing of the legendary funnyman was lovingly remember by a short montage of some of his films put together by fellow Canadian Ryan Reynolds.

Reynolds posted the video to social media on Sunday, with the caption: “It’s the 25th anniversary of John Candy’s passing. We cooked up a small tribute to a comedic genius and Canadian hero. If you haven’t seen much of his work, take a look at his films. He was a treasure. Thanks to @chriscandy4u and @therealjencandy.”

The 1:45 video, set to Paul Young’s “Everytime You Go Away,” includes scenes from several of Candy’s movies, including “Planes, Trains and Automobiles,” “Stripes,” “Spaceballs,” “Brewster’s Millions” and “Uncle Buck.”

Candy died on March 4, 1994 while filming “Wagons East!” in Mexico. He was 43. He starred in many films in the 1980s and early 1990s after getting his start on the Canadian television sketch comedy show, “SCTV” in 1981.

Candy’s children, who Reynolds tagged in the post, shared the video and thanked Reynolds. Candy’s daughter Jennifer posted this note:

She also shared photos of her father in another post:

Candy’s son Chris thanked Reynolds for the remembrance:

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared Reynolds’ post and called Candy a “Canadian legend”:

Paul Young acknowledged his song in the clip:

Reynolds responded that the song still touches him:

Frank Carnevale is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

