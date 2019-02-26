Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Spanish court summons Shakira to answer tax evasion charges
Spanish court summons Shakira to answer tax evasion charges

The Associated Press
The Associated Press | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 9:03 a.m
AP
Shakira, seen here in concert in 2018, is being investigated by a Spanish court for possibly evading $16.4 million in taxes. She’s been called on to testify in mid-June.

MADRID — A Spanish court investigating Shakira for possibly evading $16.4 million in taxes has called on the pop music star to testify in mid-June.

Prosecutors charged the singer in December for not paying taxes in Spain between 2012 and 2014, when she lived mostly in the country despite having an official residence in Panama.

In their indictment, prosecutors also allege that the Colombian-born singer concealed her income through 14 companies in tax heavens.

Shakira’s Spanish public relations firm says the singer has settled all her debts with local tax authorities. It says she will testify as required on June 12 at a court in Esplugues de Llobregat, the Barcelona suburb where Shakira lives with soccer player Gerard Pique and the couple’s children.

While Shakira’s greatest success has come outside the United States, the singer has had several Top 40 hits here, including “Whenever, Wherever,” “Hips Don’t Lie,” and “Beautiful Liar.”

