Trump accuses Spike Lee of delivering a ‘racist hit’ on him at Oscars | TribLIVE.com
Celebrity News

Trump accuses Spike Lee of delivering a ‘racist hit’ on him at Oscars

The Washington Post
The Washington Post | Monday, February 25, 2019 1:30 a.m
797941_web1_797104-2ce50503f2324c24af77e94aa988f9b6
Spike Lee holds up brass knuckles reading “hate” and “love” from his iconic film “Do The Right Thing” as he arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump struck back Monday at film director Spike Lee, accusing him of delivering a “racist hit” during an Oscar acceptance speech in which Lee referenced the history of U.S. slavery and urged people to vote in the 2020 elections.

Lee did not mention Trump by name in his remarks Sunday night after winning in the best adapted screenplay category for “BlacKkKlansman,” a movie about an African-American detective in the Colorado Springs, Colo., police department who infiltrates the Ku Klux Klan in the 1970s.

Lee thanked his grandmother for having put him through college and film school and praised her and other descendants of slaves for having “built this country into what it is today.” He then observed that the 2020 presidential election is “around the corner.”

“Let’s all mobilize,” he said. “Let’s all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate. Let’s do the right thing!”

Trump took to Twitter on Monday morning to respond, mocking Lee for having read from notes. Trump also listed what he contends are his accomplishments that benefit African American voters.

“Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts, etc.) than almost any other Pres!” Trump wrote.

His tweet was not the first time that Trump has responded to award recipients.

Following criticism by Meryl Streep at the 2017 Golden Globes, Trump lambasted her on Twitter the following morning, calling her “one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood.”

