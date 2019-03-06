Crocs Challenge reveals some dark truths about our society

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The internet is nothing if not good for a random challenge.

Recently, that’s been the Vans Challenge — where you toss a pair of Vans shoes up in the air and they magically always land right-side up.

Did you know it doesn’t matter how you throw your vans they will land facing up pic.twitter.com/nKVJCncW4H — lana m!sses tøp (@Ibelievthehype) March 2, 2019

And plenty of people took that and ran with it.

However, one good challenge deserves another. And so, the #crocschallenge was born.

I'll see your vans and raise you crocs pic.twitter.com/du9W6d7d68 — Dak (@RidiculousDak) March 5, 2019

Even when the Vans failed, the Crocs stood tall.

Then there’s this guy. His excitment about the challenge is making us uncomfortable.

Forget the #VansChallenge it’s all about the #CrocsChallenge 3pairs all landed the right way up @Crocs pic.twitter.com/RYawLOgMzS — NIGEL: DIY DADDY (@NigeHiggins4) March 6, 2019

But lurking somewhere in all of these posts is a dark truth about our society.

#CrocsChallenge is interesting and all but why do so many people own crocs still?

That is the most alarming thing about this challenge — finn dreamer (@finn_whitworth) March 6, 2019

Saddened by the fact that enough people own Crocs to make #CrocsChallenge trend. — rachel corinne (@rachelcorinne) March 6, 2019

I am proud to say that I cannot participate in this challenge due to the fact I would never purchase or wear a pair of crocs. #LoveYourself #AntiCrocs — D Nice (@AnokaPeeWee) March 5, 2019

By taking part in the challenge, so many people are indirectly admitting they actually own a pair (or 10) of Crocs.

All those people now doing the #CrocsChallenge You realise you’re telling the world you actually own a pair right?! 😆 — Rachel Smith (@iam_rachsmith) March 6, 2019

Alright, alright. We shouldn’t be haters.

You would love yourself if you ordered a pair of crocs due to the fact that they are so damn comfortable!! — Ben Herbst (@ben_herbst21) March 5, 2019

It’s all in fun. We gotta admit it’s pretty cool how they never land face-down.

Uh …

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review digital producer. You can contact Chris at 412-320-7898, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter .