Crocs Challenge reveals some dark truths about our society
33 minutes ago
The internet is nothing if not good for a random challenge.
Recently, that’s been the Vans Challenge — where you toss a pair of Vans shoes up in the air and they magically always land right-side up.
Did you know it doesn’t matter how you throw your vans they will land facing up pic.twitter.com/nKVJCncW4H
— lana m!sses tøp (@Ibelievthehype) March 2, 2019
And plenty of people took that and ran with it.
However, one good challenge deserves another. And so, the #crocschallenge was born.
I'll see your vans and raise you crocs pic.twitter.com/du9W6d7d68
— Dak (@RidiculousDak) March 5, 2019
Mind blown…it works with CROCS TOO!!! pic.twitter.com/SwcxvF8aP8
— Susan🌸 (@susanna__07) March 5, 2019
The Crocs land too!!! pic.twitter.com/HdAbWkARtq
— •Bri• (@bri_munoz) March 5, 2019
lol same pic.twitter.com/hTIjpaYSw1
— 𝚋𝚞𝚛𝚝🖤 (@justgotbadder) March 5, 2019
— lex👼🏼 (@lexij0909) March 5, 2019
Even when the Vans failed, the Crocs stood tall.
#VansChallenge failed, but my @Crocs never fail pic.twitter.com/xFSBtXx0nB
— Zimran Lawrence (@Zimran_Lawrence) March 5, 2019
Then there’s this guy. His excitment about the challenge is making us uncomfortable.
Forget the #VansChallenge it’s all about the #CrocsChallenge 3pairs all landed the right way up @Crocs pic.twitter.com/RYawLOgMzS
— NIGEL: DIY DADDY (@NigeHiggins4) March 6, 2019
But lurking somewhere in all of these posts is a dark truth about our society.
#CrocsChallenge is interesting and all but why do so many people own crocs still?
That is the most alarming thing about this challenge
— finn dreamer (@finn_whitworth) March 6, 2019
Saddened by the fact that enough people own Crocs to make #CrocsChallenge trend.
— rachel corinne (@rachelcorinne) March 6, 2019
I am proud to say that I cannot participate in this challenge due to the fact I would never purchase or wear a pair of crocs. #LoveYourself #AntiCrocs
— D Nice (@AnokaPeeWee) March 5, 2019
By taking part in the challenge, so many people are indirectly admitting they actually own a pair (or 10) of Crocs.
All those people now doing the #CrocsChallenge You realise you’re telling the world you actually own a pair right?! 😆
— Rachel Smith (@iam_rachsmith) March 6, 2019
Alright, alright. We shouldn’t be haters.
You would love yourself if you ordered a pair of crocs due to the fact that they are so damn comfortable!!
— Ben Herbst (@ben_herbst21) March 5, 2019
It’s all in fun. We gotta admit it’s pretty cool how they never land face-down.
Uh …
ummm….?????#CrocsChallenge pic.twitter.com/2xkAskSOzD
— Jillianne (@jilliannaireC) March 6, 2019
