Crocs Challenge reveals some dark truths about our society | TribLIVE.com
Fashion

Crocs Challenge reveals some dark truths about our society

Chris Pastrick
Chris Pastrick | Wednesday, March 6, 2019 9:28 a.m
The internet is nothing if not good for a random challenge.

Recently, that’s been the Vans Challenge — where you toss a pair of Vans shoes up in the air and they magically always land right-side up.

And plenty of people took that and ran with it.

However, one good challenge deserves another. And so, the #crocschallenge was born.

Even when the Vans failed, the Crocs stood tall.

Then there’s this guy. His excitment about the challenge is making us uncomfortable.

But lurking somewhere in all of these posts is a dark truth about our society.

By taking part in the challenge, so many people are indirectly admitting they actually own a pair (or 10) of Crocs.

Alright, alright. We shouldn’t be haters.

It’s all in fun. We gotta admit it’s pretty cool how they never land face-down.

Uh …

Chris Pastrick is a Tribune-Review digital producer. You can contact Chris at 412-320-7898, cpastrick@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

