Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Chef Boyardee chicken and rice products recalled | TribLIVE.com
Food & Drink

Chef Boyardee chicken and rice products recalled

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Monday, March 11, 2019 9:23 a.m
864695_web1_ptr-boyardeerecall-031219
submitted
Chef Boyardee rice with chicken and vegetables meals have been recalled for mislabled packaging and possible allergens.

60 minutes ago

Shoppers who bought Chef Boyardee’s microwaveable rice with chicken and vegetables bowl might open it to find beef ravioli.

The maker of the shelf-stable meals, Conagra Brands, is recalling the lunch-sized products for mismarked packaging and potential allergens.

Meals actually contain beef ravioli products, according to an alert from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

No illnesses have been reported.

Conagra Brands, headquartered in Chicago, recalled nearly 3,000 pounds of the lunch item on March 9.

According to the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the mismarked packages might contain milk and wheat, known allergens.

Consumers alerted Conagra of the mistake and FSIS was alerted.

The products, 7.5-ounce bowls labeled chicken and rice, were produced and packaged on Jan. 16, 2019. Consumers can look on the label for a package code of 210090151050045L and ‘BEST BY’ date of July 08, 2020 on the bottom.

The items were shipped to retail sites in Florida, Kentucky and New York. Anyone who purchased the products is urged to throw them away or seek a refund at their grocer.

For more, call Conagra at 1-800-921-7404 or visit FSIS at AskKaren.gov.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Food Drink
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.