Chef Boyardee chicken and rice products recalled

Shoppers who bought Chef Boyardee’s microwaveable rice with chicken and vegetables bowl might open it to find beef ravioli.

The maker of the shelf-stable meals, Conagra Brands, is recalling the lunch-sized products for mismarked packaging and potential allergens.

Meals actually contain beef ravioli products, according to an alert from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

No illnesses have been reported.

Conagra Brands, headquartered in Chicago, recalled nearly 3,000 pounds of the lunch item on March 9.

According to the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the mismarked packages might contain milk and wheat, known allergens.

Consumers alerted Conagra of the mistake and FSIS was alerted.

The products, 7.5-ounce bowls labeled chicken and rice, were produced and packaged on Jan. 16, 2019. Consumers can look on the label for a package code of 210090151050045L and ‘BEST BY’ date of July 08, 2020 on the bottom.

The items were shipped to retail sites in Florida, Kentucky and New York. Anyone who purchased the products is urged to throw them away or seek a refund at their grocer.

For more, call Conagra at 1-800-921-7404 or visit FSIS at AskKaren.gov.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .