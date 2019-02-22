DiAnoia’s Eatery chef serves up ‘Best Thing I Ever Ate’ on Cooking Channel

It’s a dish decadent enough to inspire a carb lover to kick all good dieting intentions to the curb.

Maker DiAnoia’s Eatery, 2549 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, describes Gnocchi Sorrentina style as homemade potato gnocchi topped with meatballs, red sauce and percorino Romano, served in a bread bowl and crowned with melted mozzarella and basil.

And at 9 p.m. on Feb. 25, a national audience will watch as chef and owner Dave Anoia showcases the dish on Cooking Channel’s “The Best Thing I Ever Ate.”

The episode is called, fittingly, “The Upper Crust.”

According to its website, “The Best Thing I Ever Ate” shows viewers what celebrity “foodies” and chefs dig into when they are not cooking for themselves or others.

Pros who are obsessed with food, personally and professionally, search out the nation’s “most amazing meals, eats and treats,” the site states.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer.