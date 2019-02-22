Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
DiAnoia’s Eatery chef serves up ‘Best Thing I Ever Ate’ on Cooking Channel | TribLIVE.com
Food & Drink

DiAnoia’s Eatery chef serves up ‘Best Thing I Ever Ate’ on Cooking Channel

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, February 22, 2019 11:45 a.m
787617_web1_gtr-fd-anoia1-022219
Facebook | DiAnoia’s Eatery
DiAnoia’s Eatery’s popular gnocchi bread bowl will tempt tastebuds on “The Best Thing I Ever Ate” on the Cooking Channel on Feb. 25.
787617_web1_gtr-fd-anoia2-022219
Hannah Schneider Creative
Chef/owner Dave Anoia will present a favorite pasta dish from DiAnoia’s Eatery on Cooking Channel’s “The Best Thing I Ever Ate” on Feb. 25.

53 minutes ago

It’s a dish decadent enough to inspire a carb lover to kick all good dieting intentions to the curb.

Maker DiAnoia’s Eatery, 2549 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, describes Gnocchi Sorrentina style as homemade potato gnocchi topped with meatballs, red sauce and percorino Romano, served in a bread bowl and crowned with melted mozzarella and basil.

And at 9 p.m. on Feb. 25, a national audience will watch as chef and owner Dave Anoia showcases the dish on Cooking Channel’s “The Best Thing I Ever Ate.”

The episode is called, fittingly, “The Upper Crust.”

According to its website, “The Best Thing I Ever Ate” shows viewers what celebrity “foodies” and chefs dig into when they are not cooking for themselves or others.

Pros who are obsessed with food, personally and professionally, search out the nation’s “most amazing meals, eats and treats,” the site states.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Food Drink
