Donation to humane society reaps treat from award-winning local baker
Food & Drink

Donation to humane society reaps treat from award-winning local baker

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, February 25, 2019 11:00 a.m
Mary Pickels | Tribune-Review
Gigi Thomas frosts a cake in her home-based commercial kitchen in Hempfield. She and husband Randy Thomas are recent winners on the televised baking competition show "Bake It Like Buddy." They will participate in a Humane Society of Westmoreland County fundraiser on March 16.

Humans enjoy treats and rewards just as much, if not more than, their own pets and other animals that make our lives brighter.

From 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. on March 16, those who visit Artisans of Hands and Heart, 18 W. 2nd St., Greensburg, can make a donation to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County. As their reward, then can enjoy a cupcake from Hempfield baker Gigi Thomas, owner of Gigi’s Signature Bakery and fresh from her award-winning appearance on Discovery Family Channel’s “Bake It Like Buddy.”

 

 

In a Facebook post, Thomas notes she and her husband, Randy Thomas, who was her partner in the televised baking competition, will showcase their “award-winning Key Lime Cupcakes” for the fundraiser.

“Stop by, enjoy a cupcake and help the fur babies,” she adds in the post.

Details: 724-836-7200 or artisansofhandsand heart

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

