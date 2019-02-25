Donation to humane society reaps treat from award-winning local baker
Humans enjoy treats and rewards just as much, if not more than, their own pets and other animals that make our lives brighter.
From 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. on March 16, those who visit Artisans of Hands and Heart, 18 W. 2nd St., Greensburg, can make a donation to the Humane Society of Westmoreland County. As their reward, then can enjoy a cupcake from Hempfield baker Gigi Thomas, owner of Gigi’s Signature Bakery and fresh from her award-winning appearance on Discovery Family Channel’s “Bake It Like Buddy.”
In a Facebook post, Thomas notes she and her husband, Randy Thomas, who was her partner in the televised baking competition, will showcase their “award-winning Key Lime Cupcakes” for the fundraiser.
“Stop by, enjoy a cupcake and help the fur babies,” she adds in the post.
Details: 724-836-7200 or artisansofhandsand heart
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .