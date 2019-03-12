Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Dunkin' adds a little flavor o' the Irish
Food & Drink

Dunkin’ adds a little flavor o’ the Irish

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 8:30 a.m
Mint Brownie Donut, available at Dunkin’ in March.
Irish Creme flavored coffee is back at Dunkin’ for the month of March.

Acknowledging the season of St. Patrick and all things Irish this month, Dunkin’ returns its Irish Creme-flavored coffees and espresso drinks to the menu, after a five-year absence.

The Irish Creme flavor will be available in hot, iced and frozen coffees, as well as the brand’s handcrafted drinks, throughout March at participating restaurants while supplies last, officials say.

In an effort to help patrons save a little “green,” participating restaurants are offering medium-sized iced coffees for $2, between 2-6 p.m. throughout March.

For those looking for a sweet treat to accompany their coffee, the Mint Brownie Donut, a square shape with mint brownie batter filling, green icing and crumbled brownie topping, is a holiday indulgence available all month.

“March can be a long, cold month, but St. Patrick’s Day and the end of Mardi Gras bring opportunities for pure joy. Dunkin’ is the brand fueling that feeling of fun and optimism when people need it most, and what better way to give our guests an extra boost than by bringing back a beloved flavor of the season? With the return of Irish Creme and the addition of our Mint Brownie Donut, we’re making the spirit of celebration last all month long,” says Tony Weisman, Dunkin’ U.S. chief marketing officer.

Details: DunkinDonuts.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

