Eat’n Park expands its fish and Lent options

Eat’n Park is gearing up for fish season and Lent.

“Going out for fish during Lent is a family tradition,” Kevin O’Connell, Eat’n Park’s chief marketing officer said at a news conference Tuesday at the Waterfront in Homestead. “There are over 100 other choices for fried fish, so we added some variations to ours.”

Ash Wednesday and the seven Fridays in Lent are eight of the top 10 takeout sales days at Eat’n Park, he said.

The chain has seen a growth in fried fish orders, especially in takeout. That should continue with the convenience of online ordering and 47 of 61 restaurants having pick-up, drive-through windows.

Over 4,400 Fish Fry to Go meals, which include two Whale of a Cod fish sandwiches, a pint of soup or coleslaw and chips were sold on Fridays of Lent in 2018. This year, this option can come with a pint of macaroni and cheese.

The popular Whale of a Cod sandwich has a few sidekicks, just in time for the start of Lent on March 6. The restaurant is offering more selections from the sea.

Eat’n Park’s newest sandwich, the Deluxe Whale of Cod, is served with American cheese and shredded lettuce with tartar sauce on the side. The Nashville Hot Whale of a Cod comes with hot tartar sauce, sliced pickles and shredded lettuce. All are served on a Cellone’s hoagie roll.

The Cape Cod Platter, Nantucket Cod and Baked Cod are other options.

“They all are my favorites, but I really like the shrimp and the zucchini lasagna,” aid John D. Frick, director of menu development for Eat’n Park Hospitality Group. “We have been gearing up for the rush of next week.”

A new menu called A Sea of Choices lists all of the fish options, as well as shrimp choices – fried and scampi and a vegetarian lasagna. Clam chowder soup and a tuna salad croissant are also available.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .