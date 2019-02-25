Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Girl Scout cookies – similar names, slightly different design | TribLIVE.com
Food & Drink

Girl Scout cookies – similar names, slightly different design

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, February 25, 2019 1:14 p.m
798331_web1_gtr-fd-gscookiesagg1-022519
Submitted
Girl Scout cookies all delicious, but not all exactly the same.
798331_web1_gtr-fd-gscookiesagg2-022519
girlscouts.org
A "crispy" version of the new Girl Scout S’mores cookie.
798331_web1_gtr-fd-gscookiesagg3-022519
girlscouts.org
A "crunchy" version of the new Girl Scouts S’mores cookie.

It’s Girl Scout Cookie season, and those young saleswomen, clad in their green uniforms and sashes, are hawking $5 boxes of the flavors many of us wait for all year.

 

 

From Thin Mints to Tagalongs, Samoas to Trefoils, we all have our favorites.

And some of us freely acknowledge no cookie is safe if left alone with us and our cravings.

 

 

What we may not have realized is that, depending on which one of the two bakeries supply the cookies, our favorites might be a bit, well, different from each other.

For instance, one of the newer cookies, “S’mores,” comes in two versions.

One, a square shape with a chocolate coating, is described as a “crispy graham cookie double dipped in yummy crème icing and finished with a scrumptious chocolatey coating.”

The other, a sandwich cookie with a Girl Scout logo stamp, is described as “crunchy graham sandwich cookie(s) with creamy chocolate and marshmallowy filling.”

And it can cause a bit of confusion.

 

 

The Girl Scouts created S’mores, publishing the first recipe for the graham cracker, chocolate bar and toasted marshamallow treat that has become a favorite campfire snack, in 1927.

Sure, two cookies are better than one, but what gives with two flavors?

According to the Girl Scouts of America, councils contract with one of two licensed bakers, Little Brownie Bakers or ABC Bakers. The cookie that individual councils sell depends on its baker.

So depending on who is supplying your cookie fix, you may purchase Samoas or Caramel deLites, but each is a caramel and toasted coconut-covered cookie with chocolate striping.

 

 

Again, there can be some confusion.

 

 

Trefoils and shortbread cookies appear remarkably similar. In fact, some consumers just lump them together into one cookie.

 

 

The citrus-flavored cookies, Savannah Smiles and Lemonades, fall into the clearly different cookie category.

The Girl Scouts’ organization describes the Lemonades as “tangy lemon-icing-topped shortbread cookies,” while Savannah Smiles are zesty, “lemon-flavored cookies dusted with powdered sugar.”

The Lemonades clearly have their fans.

 

 

As do Savannah Smiles. Apparently they sweeten happy hour, as well.

 

 

As noted by the Girl Scouts, councils sell different versions of different cookies. Some are available in some parts of the country, while others are not.

These are the cookies the Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania are selling this season. Just so there is no confusion.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

