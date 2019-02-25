Girl Scout cookies – similar names, slightly different design

It’s Girl Scout Cookie season, and those young saleswomen, clad in their green uniforms and sashes, are hawking $5 boxes of the flavors many of us wait for all year.

Girl Scout Cookies are out of this world, but when you think outside the cookie box, you’ll see that girls are gaining life skills that help them break barriers and achieve their dreams. pic.twitter.com/3K1lIfCArj — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) February 22, 2019

From Thin Mints to Tagalongs, Samoas to Trefoils, we all have our favorites.

And some of us freely acknowledge no cookie is safe if left alone with us and our cravings.

When they leave you alone with the Girl Scout Cookies… 😦 @girlscouts #girlscoutcookies pic.twitter.com/DuHxyAQNoI — Jenny Milkowski (@jennymilk) February 21, 2019

What we may not have realized is that, depending on which one of the two bakeries supply the cookies, our favorites might be a bit, well, different from each other.

For instance, one of the newer cookies, “S’mores,” comes in two versions.

One, a square shape with a chocolate coating, is described as a “crispy graham cookie double dipped in yummy crème icing and finished with a scrumptious chocolatey coating.”

The other, a sandwich cookie with a Girl Scout logo stamp, is described as “crunchy graham sandwich cookie(s) with creamy chocolate and marshmallowy filling.”

And it can cause a bit of confusion.

Girl Scout s'more cookies turn out to be one of the varieties with starkest difference between cookie distributors. At this link, you'll find an image of West Coast s'mores: https://t.co/3SysAtqsbL

Here are the cookies I am eating: pic.twitter.com/TzoXwmJn52 — Maggie Koerth-Baker (@maggiekb1) February 6, 2018

The Girl Scouts created S’mores, publishing the first recipe for the graham cracker, chocolate bar and toasted marshamallow treat that has become a favorite campfire snack, in 1927.

Sure, two cookies are better than one, but what gives with two flavors?

According to the Girl Scouts of America, councils contract with one of two licensed bakers, Little Brownie Bakers or ABC Bakers. The cookie that individual councils sell depends on its baker.

So depending on who is supplying your cookie fix, you may purchase Samoas or Caramel deLites, but each is a caramel and toasted coconut-covered cookie with chocolate striping.

There’s still SAMOAs time to get Girl Scout Cookies before the sale ends, March 24! pic.twitter.com/SFvdwy5wqQ — Girl Scouts Western Oklahoma (@GSWESTOK) February 25, 2019

Again, there can be some confusion.

Look at the difference, top being Caramel delite and bottom being Samoa, this is a sick joke Girl Scout Cookies pic.twitter.com/oVXO7nfco6 — justin mcmillin (@JustinBeCrispy) February 11, 2014

Trefoils and shortbread cookies appear remarkably similar. In fact, some consumers just lump them together into one cookie.

Girl Scout trefoil shortbread cookies. They're the best there is, and no one can convince me otherwise. — Sarah Simmons (@sarahsimmons712) November 6, 2018

The citrus-flavored cookies, Savannah Smiles and Lemonades, fall into the clearly different cookie category.

The Girl Scouts’ organization describes the Lemonades as “tangy lemon-icing-topped shortbread cookies,” while Savannah Smiles are zesty, “lemon-flavored cookies dusted with powdered sugar.”

The Lemonades clearly have their fans.

Finally my lemonade Girl Scout cookie 🍪🤤 pic.twitter.com/VmkzMvZcr8 — Its Mike Baby!!! (@Twenty1Beezy) February 23, 2019

As do Savannah Smiles. Apparently they sweeten happy hour, as well.

Is there a reason Girl Scout cookie sales start in January, *right* when you've made your New Year's resolutions? The Savannah Smiles on my daughter's order form are calling to me, and they go soooooo well with a good Cab 🍪🍷 — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) January 4, 2019

As noted by the Girl Scouts, councils sell different versions of different cookies. Some are available in some parts of the country, while others are not.

These are the cookies the Girl Scouts of Western Pennsylvania are selling this season. Just so there is no confusion.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .