Hempfield couple takes the cake on ‘Bake It Like Buddy’ | TribLIVE.com
Food & Drink

Hempfield couple takes the cake on ‘Bake It Like Buddy’

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, February 18, 2019 5:56 p.m
767768_web1_PTR-BAKEBUDDY-COUPLE-021919
Discovery Family Channel
Gabrielle “Gigi” (right) and Randy Thomas (left) of Hempfield won Discovery Family Channel’s “Bake It Like Buddy” on Saturday. The show is judged by television’s Cake Boss, Buddy Valestro.
767768_web1_PTR-BAKEBUDDY-CAKE-021919
Discovery Family Channel
Gabrielle “Gigi” and Randy Thomas of Hempfield won Discovery Family Channel’s “Bake It Like Buddy” on Saturday. The show is judged by television’s Cake Boss, Buddy Valestro. The theme was ‘Till Death Do Us Part.’

A Hempfield couple dove into a baking contest on national TV — and walked away with the top prize.

Gabrielle “Gigi” and Randy Thomas won Discovery Family Channel’s “Bake It Like Buddy” on Saturday. They competed against another married couple from Chester, Pa. The show is judged by television’s Cake Boss, Buddy Valestro.

The couple knew the theme a few days ahead of time – “Till Death Do Us Part Cakes,” but only had four hours to create the tasty masterpiece. Gigi Thomas owns Gigi’s Signature Bakery, operating out of her home and a Westmoreland Mall kiosk.

The couple said they incorporated scuba diving into the theme because both are in second marriages and, in many ways, they took a dive to be together.

“We both also like scuba diving,” Gigi Thomas said. “On the cake we are seen diving to the depths with two skulls, one for each of us. The bottom reflects the ‘Day of the Dead ( a Mexican holiday, which demonstrates love and respect for deceased family members).’”

Their creation featured fins, which represent infinity, and blue water, to represent the waves of their life together. The cake’s flavor is key lime with cream cheese graham cracker filling.

They won $1,000 and a set of Oxo bake ware (three giant boxes of merchandise). Gigi Thomas said she isn’t sure how she was chosen for the contest and thought the initial email was spam. A follow-up phone call convinced her it was real.

The episode was filmed nearly a year ago, produced by Cakehouse Media after several interviews and a background check. The couple had less than a week to get ready for a flight to the show. Gigi Thomas said there is a chance they could be invited back and she would definitely return.

“Buddy is wonderful,” she said. “He is considerate and kind and so down to earth. He is at the top of his game. I could easily work for him. He surrounds himself with good people.”

Details: http://discoveryfamilychannel.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

