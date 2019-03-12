Hines Ward’s Tavern 86, Vines Wine Bar closed indefinitely

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Hines Ward’s Tavern 86 in Seven Fields is closed indefinitely because of a legal dispute, its co-owner said Monday.

Howard A. Shiller, who co-owns the tavern and adjacent Vines Wine Bar, which was also closed, did not provide many details when contacted by the Trib. He sent a statement explaining the closure is connected to a lawsuit.

“The lawsuit filed centers around a ‘partnership’ dispute,” Shiller said in the statement. “Due to this action, the restaurant operations will be suspended pending the outcome of this process.”

The restaurant also addressed its closing on Facebook.

Shiller said he can’t comment on the lawsuit itself.

He said the action does not involve Ward, the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver. He has no ownership interest in or liability for the restaurant, which was originally named Hines Ward’s Table 86.

“His ties to the restaurant lie in the use of his name … ,” Shiller said in the statement. “In fact, Hines and I had a talk a few months ago when he came to me to let me know that, due to his mounting obligations with CNN/HLN, and his new obligations as Head of Football Development for the new (Alliance of American Football) league, his time going forward would be limited with respect to the promotion of the restaurant. We understood and respect that. I cannot comment on anything further at this time. “

