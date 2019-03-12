Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Hines Ward’s Tavern 86, Vines Wine Bar closed indefinitely | TribLIVE.com
Food & Drink

Hines Ward’s Tavern 86, Vines Wine Bar closed indefinitely

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 10:43 a.m
868297_web1_PTR-TAVERN86-INSIDE
Tribune-Review File
A seating area around a fire pit at Hines Ward’s new restaurant, Table 86, in Seven Fields. The establishment has suspended operations because of a lawsuit between business partners.
868297_web1_PTR-TAVERN86-OUTSIDE
Tribune-Review File
Hines Ward’s new restaurant, Table 86, in Seven Fields has suspended operations because of a lawsuit between business partners.
868297_web1_PTR-TAVERN86-SHILLER
Tribune-Review File
Restaurateur Howard Schiller (left) joined wine maker Duane Rieder to introduce Eighty Six Cabernet during the Hines Ward Barrel Tasting and Release Party at Table 86/Vines in Cranberry Township to benefit the Helping Hands Foundation. Shiller is in a partnership dispute with his business partner which has the restaurant’s and wine bar’s operations suspended.

45 minutes ago

Hines Ward’s Tavern 86 in Seven Fields is closed indefinitely because of a legal dispute, its co-owner said Monday.

Howard A. Shiller, who co-owns the tavern and adjacent Vines Wine Bar, which was also closed, did not provide many details when contacted by the Trib. He sent a statement explaining the closure is connected to a lawsuit.

“The lawsuit filed centers around a ‘partnership’ dispute,” Shiller said in the statement. “Due to this action, the restaurant operations will be suspended pending the outcome of this process.”

The restaurant also addressed its closing on Facebook.

Shiller said he can’t comment on the lawsuit itself.

He said the action does not involve Ward, the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver. He has no ownership interest in or liability for the restaurant, which was originally named Hines Ward’s Table 86.

“His ties to the restaurant lie in the use of his name … ,” Shiller said in the statement. “In fact, Hines and I had a talk a few months ago when he came to me to let me know that, due to his mounting obligations with CNN/HLN, and his new obligations as Head of Football Development for the new (Alliance of American Football) league, his time going forward would be limited with respect to the promotion of the restaurant. We understood and respect that. I cannot comment on anything further at this time. “

Details: http://hineswardstable86.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

