Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Where and how to get the most of National Margarita Day | TribLIVE.com
Food & Drink

Where and how to get the most of National Margarita Day

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, February 22, 2019 10:00 a.m

43 minutes ago

Ready or not, National Margarita Day is upon us again — as if we needed a reason to indulge in this tequila-laced treat.

Luckily, it’s Friday, and happy hour is quickly (perhaps not quickly enough) approaching.

There’s plenty of spots around the Pittsburgh area to find specials on the wonderful chilled tequila drink.

At Mad Mex, every size and every variation of the House Margarita will be special prices all day long.

Over at fellow Big Burrito restaurant Kaya, fruity margaritas — Passion Paloma, Grapefruit Basil Margarita, Spicy Cucumber Margarita, Margarita de Lujo — have been on special all week long.

At Emiliano’s Mexican Restaurant & Bar, it’s $6 house margaritas and $9.99 Roasted Orange Margaritas all weekend. On Sunday, they’ll be livening up the specials with a DJ and a mariachi band.

Bahama Breeze Island Grille is already in the spirit, offering classic margaritas for $2.22 (Feb. 22, get it?) through Friday.

 

 

Chili’s Grill & Bar is also offering colorful thirst quenchers to mark the “holiday.”

From open until close today, patrons can choose from Cuervo Blue Margarita, the islandy Tropical Sunrise Margarita, or the fruity Blueberry Pineapple Margarita., each $5.

Max & Erma’s is offering specials on margaritas ($2), you know, to help wash down those addictive chips with salsa ($1).

 

 

If you fall into the “make your own margarita” category, Fine Wine & Good Spirits is here to help.

Classic Margarita

1½ ounces tequila

½ ounce triple sec

1 ounce lime juice

Salt

1 wedge of lime (optional)

1 cup crushed ice (optional)

Rub rim of margarita glass with lime juice, dip rim in salt.

Shake all ingredients with ice.

Strain into the salt-rimmed glass, garnish with lime wedge and serve.

For a frozen margarita combine all ingredients (except lime wedge) and ice in blender. Blend well at high speed.

And one from last year’s National Margarita Day for a Ginger Margarita that sounds perfect for a chilly winter’s eve.

Ginger Margarita

1½ ounces Hussong’s Reposado Tequila

3 ounces ginger beer

1 ounce lime juice

½ ounce simple syrup

Lime wheel

Combine first four ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Serve on the rocks or straight up in a salt-rimmed glass (optional). Garnish with lime.

Never mind any snarkiness from warmer climates.

Our region is expected to hit 42 degrees today. And on Feb. 22, that’s downright balmy, right?

 

 

Really? What a silly question.

 

 

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .


775752_web1_gtr-fd-margday002-022219
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Matt Nicolazzo, bartender at Oliver’s Pour House in Greensburg, explains how to make a margarita, on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Salt glass rim with salt-set to side In Mixing glass: Fill with ice Juice of one fresh squeezed lime 2 parts Tequila 1 part Triple Sec Top with sours mix Shake
775752_web1_gtr-fd-margday1-022219
Submitted
Bahama Breeze Coconut Pineapple Margarita.
775752_web1_gtr-fd-margday2-022219
Fine Wines & Good Spirits
A Ginger Margarita, suggested by Fine Wine & Good Spirits.
775752_web1_gtr-fd-margday001-022219
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Matt Nicolazzo, bartender at Oliver’s Pour House in Greensburg, explains how to make a margarita, on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Salt glass rim with salt-set to side In Mixing glass: Fill with ice Juice of one fresh squeezed lime 2 parts Tequila 1 part Triple Sec Top with sours mix Shake
775752_web1_gtr-fd-margday004-022219
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Matt Nicolazzo, bartender at Oliver’s Pour House in Greensburg, explains how to make a margarita, on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Salt glass rim with salt-set to side In Mixing glass: Fill with ice Juice of one fresh squeezed lime 2 parts Tequila 1 part Triple Sec Top with sours mix Shake
Categories: Food Drink | Top Stories
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.