Where and how to get the most of National Margarita Day

Ready or not, National Margarita Day is upon us again — as if we needed a reason to indulge in this tequila-laced treat.

Luckily, it’s Friday, and happy hour is quickly (perhaps not quickly enough) approaching.

There’s plenty of spots around the Pittsburgh area to find specials on the wonderful chilled tequila drink.

At Mad Mex, every size and every variation of the House Margarita will be special prices all day long.

Over at fellow Big Burrito restaurant Kaya, fruity margaritas — Passion Paloma, Grapefruit Basil Margarita, Spicy Cucumber Margarita, Margarita de Lujo — have been on special all week long.

At Emiliano’s Mexican Restaurant & Bar, it’s $6 house margaritas and $9.99 Roasted Orange Margaritas all weekend. On Sunday, they’ll be livening up the specials with a DJ and a mariachi band.

Bahama Breeze Island Grille is already in the spirit, offering classic margaritas for $2.22 (Feb. 22, get it?) through Friday.

We interrupt your #NationalDrinkWineDay to share this important message: #NationalMargaritaDay is Friday & we are celebrating with $2.22 Classic Margs starting Thursday! pic.twitter.com/IngAG1rRBK — Bahama Breeze (@BahamaBreeze) February 18, 2019

Chili’s Grill & Bar is also offering colorful thirst quenchers to mark the “holiday.”

From open until close today, patrons can choose from Cuervo Blue Margarita, the islandy Tropical Sunrise Margarita, or the fruity Blueberry Pineapple Margarita., each $5.

Max & Erma’s is offering specials on margaritas ($2), you know, to help wash down those addictive chips with salsa ($1).

If you fall into the “make your own margarita” category, Fine Wine & Good Spirits is here to help.

Classic Margarita

1½ ounces tequila

½ ounce triple sec

1 ounce lime juice

Salt

1 wedge of lime (optional)

1 cup crushed ice (optional)

Rub rim of margarita glass with lime juice, dip rim in salt.

Shake all ingredients with ice.

Strain into the salt-rimmed glass, garnish with lime wedge and serve.

For a frozen margarita combine all ingredients (except lime wedge) and ice in blender. Blend well at high speed.

And one from last year’s National Margarita Day for a Ginger Margarita that sounds perfect for a chilly winter’s eve.

Ginger Margarita

1½ ounces Hussong’s Reposado Tequila

3 ounces ginger beer

1 ounce lime juice

½ ounce simple syrup

Lime wheel

Combine first four ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Serve on the rocks or straight up in a salt-rimmed glass (optional). Garnish with lime.

Never mind any snarkiness from warmer climates.

Our region is expected to hit 42 degrees today. And on Feb. 22, that’s downright balmy, right?

National Margarita Day is Friday – perfect 😄 pic.twitter.com/dmVEzBVcPe — Brian Shields (@BShieldsWFTV) February 21, 2019

Really? What a silly question.

Happy National Margarita Day!!! pic.twitter.com/kyftPTvgvO — Javi's Burritos 2 (@JavisBurritos) February 21, 2019

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .