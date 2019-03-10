Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Lemon lovers pucker up for this tasty tart | TribLIVE.com
Food & Drink

Lemon lovers pucker up for this tasty tart

Meghan Rodgers
Meghan Rodgers | Sunday, March 10, 2019
Meghan Rodgers | Tribune-Review
Lemon Lovers Puff Pastry Tart

I confess. I have a serious thing for lemons: on my clothes, in my decor and definitely in my desserts. The more tart lemon flavor in foods, the better. At this point in my addiction, I’m just a step away from biting directly into the bitter fruit to get my fix.

Recently I had a hankering for something lemony and sweet, but rather than fuss with meringues or cakes, I decided to get right to the good stuff. I had a puff pastry in the refrigerator and a handful of lemons (because, of course!), so I got to work.

This easy tart takes nearly no time. Very thinly slice two lemons and remove the seeds. Coat both sides of the slices in sugar and arrange on top of the pastry puff. I also scored about a 14″-inch edge around the pastry to help give it a crust to grab on to.

And that’s it!

Pop it in the oven on about 400ºF for about 12 minutes. Then, turn on the broiler and broil for just a few seconds to give just a bit more color.

This dessert tastes amazing with vanilla ice cream and almond slivers or a berry compote. For that, I just added a cup of frozen blueberries to a sauce pan with about a tablespoon of water and simmered until saucy. No added sugar necessary when serving with this sweet dessert.

Serve it at brunch, lunch, dessert or anytime you want a cheery sweet snack.

If you’re a lemon lover, you’re going to love this delicious tart.

Lemon Lovers Puff Pastry Tart

2 lemons, thinly sliced with seeds removed

1 cup white sugar

1 sheet puff pastry, thawed

Optional: vanilla ice cream

Optional: 1 cup blueberries fresh or frozen

Preheat oven to 400ºF. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.

Roll out puff pastry. Use a knife or fork to score a line about 14-inch in from the edge. Slightly turn up edge — this will help keep the juices inside.

Coat the lemon slices in sugar and place them on the pastry. Bake for 12-15 minutes, or until the pastry turns lightly golden. Switch to the broiler and leave the door ajar, but bake for another 15-30 seconds, just to give the pastry a bit more color. Remove from oven and allow to cool a few minutes before serving. Best served warm, and may I recommend with ice cream.

Meghan Rodgers is the Everybody Craves editor. Reach her at 412-380-8506 or via email. See other stories, videos, blogs, recipes and more at everybodycraves.com.

