Lent’s seafood season brings Sebak shrimp burger to Wholey’s
52 minutes ago
A big seafood company and a big Pittsburgh personality are joining forces for Lent, producing a new “from the sea” sandwich.
Robert Wholey & Co. Fish Market hopes to reel in customers with its Sea-Bak Shrimp Burger bait, created in partnership with WQED producer Rick Sebak.
The Sea-bak Shrimp Burger, featuring a handmade shrimp burger blended with stone-ground cornmeal, fresh veggies and topped with a sweet mango salsa, including a slight kick of heat, will be available at the Strip District market from March 6 through April 19.
Customers will have their choice of locally-made bread and can make a combo meal with housemade chips or coleslaw and a beverage.
Dine-in and takeout will be available at the market at 1711 Penn Ave.
The Sea-bak Shrimp Burger will temporarily join Wholey’s menu including the Wholey Whaler and Wholey’s Holy Moley.
Details: 412-391-3737 or wholey.com
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .