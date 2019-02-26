Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Lent’s seafood season brings Sebak shrimp burger to Wholey’s | TribLIVE.com
Food & Drink

Lent’s seafood season brings Sebak shrimp burger to Wholey’s

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, February 26, 2019 5:10 p.m
WQED’s Rick Sebak and Wholey’s Fish Market are offering the Sea-bak Shrimp Burger for Lent.

A big seafood company and a big Pittsburgh personality are joining forces for Lent, producing a new “from the sea” sandwich.

Robert Wholey & Co. Fish Market hopes to reel in customers with its Sea-Bak Shrimp Burger bait, created in partnership with WQED producer Rick Sebak.

The Sea-bak Shrimp Burger, featuring a handmade shrimp burger blended with stone-ground cornmeal, fresh veggies and topped with a sweet mango salsa, including a slight kick of heat, will be available at the Strip District market from March 6 through April 19.

 

 

Customers will have their choice of locally-made bread and can make a combo meal with housemade chips or coleslaw and a beverage.

Dine-in and takeout will be available at the market at 1711 Penn Ave.

The Sea-bak Shrimp Burger will temporarily join Wholey’s menu including the Wholey Whaler and Wholey’s Holy Moley.

Details: 412-391-3737 or wholey.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Food Drink
