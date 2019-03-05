Lowber VFC beats back winter with inaugural chili cook-off

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Lowber Volunteer Fire Company will hold its inaugural “Chili Cook-Off in the Yough Valley” from noon-4 p.m. March 16 at its hall and club, 386 Lowber Road.

A $1 admission fee entitles visitors to sample chili created by 16 cooks. The admission fee also qualifies as one People’s Choice Award vote, planners say.

A panel of judges will determine who takes home first place trophies in the categories of: first responders; businesses and restaurants; and open — for individuals and nonprofits.

The People’s Choice trophy will be awarded based on taste testers’ votes.

The event is all-ages, and the Fireman’s Club will be open for those over 21 to enjoy beer with their chili.

Proceeds benefit the Lowber VFC Flood Recovery Fund, according to planners.

Details: 724-961-3801, email slgeis@yahoo.com or facebook.com/events

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .