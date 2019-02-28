Maggie’s Farm Rum and Superior Motors plan Latin American dinner pairing
About an hour ago
Maggie’s Farm Rum and Superior Motors will pair their drink and food crafts for a family-style Latin American rum dinner on March 26 at the Braddock restaurant.
“Superior Motors has been a great partner of ours that has really supported the local distilling community since we opened,” says Will Groves, Maggie’s Farm Rum sales manager. “This dinner is going to be a great opportunity to share with your fellow guests and create a sense of hospitality.”
Superior Motors bar manager Jeremy Bustamante will team up with Groves to design the six-course meal’s cocktail options.
A new pineapple rum, Maggie’s Farm’s first flavored variety, is expected to be featured in some of those drinks.
Superior Motors chef Kevin Sousa is making final menu adjustments, but diners can expect dishes to offer flavors of the Caribbean, Central America and South America, including dishes such as ceviche and feijoada (Brazilian black bean stew).
Two seatings are planned, at 6 and 8 p.m..
Tickets are $85, with a $45 beverage pairing enhancement.
Details: exploretock.com/superiormotors
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .