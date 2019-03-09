Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
‘Meatball bomb’ offers DiAnoia’s Eatery diners a hearty National Meatball Day dish | TribLIVE.com
Food & Drink

‘Meatball bomb’ offers DiAnoia’s Eatery diners a hearty National Meatball Day dish

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Saturday, March 9, 2019 1:30 a.m
841988_web1_gtr-fd-meatball1-030919
DiAnoia’s Eatery
DiAnoia’s Eatery is celebrating National Meatball Day, March 9, with this "meatball bomb."

21 minutes ago

While spaghetti and meatballs is a classic Italian dish, DiAnoia’s Eatery thinks National Meatball Day (March 9, if you’re wondering) deserves something a little, well, more.

Presenting the “meatball bomb,” taking the Italian eatery’s family meatball recipe to another level by encasing it in pizza dough and two layers of provolone, soaking it in marinara and topping it with pesto.

In recognition of the day it’s celebrating, the meatball bomb will be available for $12 during dinner service only in the restaurant at 2549 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh.

However, if you’re game to try making it yourself, the recipe follows.

Meatball Bomb – Chef Dave Anoia, DiAnoia’s Eatery

Ingredients:

• 1 5 ounce meatball

• 4 1-ounce slices provolone

• 1 8 ounces pizza dough ball

• 4 ounces marinara sauce

• 2 ounces pesto

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 500 degrees Fahrenheit with a pizza stone inside
  2. Roll out pizza dough until it is about 8 inches in diameter
  3. Place 2 pieces of provolone in the middle of the dough
  4. Place the meatball on top of the provolone
  5. Fold the dough up over the top of the meatball
  6. Pinch the top to make sure the dough is sealed and cut any excess dough off
  7. Place the dough ball directly on the pizza stone
  8. Cook for 12-14 minutes until golden brown
  9. Pull out and place 2 more pieces of provolone cheese on top of meatball and put back in the oven for 2 minutes
  10. While the cheese is melting, heat the marinara and place in the bottom of the dish
  11. Place the meatball bomb on top of the marinara and spoon the pesto on top and around the meatball

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Food Drink
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.