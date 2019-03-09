‘Meatball bomb’ offers DiAnoia’s Eatery diners a hearty National Meatball Day dish
While spaghetti and meatballs is a classic Italian dish, DiAnoia’s Eatery thinks National Meatball Day (March 9, if you’re wondering) deserves something a little, well, more.
Presenting the “meatball bomb,” taking the Italian eatery’s family meatball recipe to another level by encasing it in pizza dough and two layers of provolone, soaking it in marinara and topping it with pesto.
In recognition of the day it’s celebrating, the meatball bomb will be available for $12 during dinner service only in the restaurant at 2549 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh.
However, if you’re game to try making it yourself, the recipe follows.
Meatball Bomb – Chef Dave Anoia, DiAnoia’s Eatery
Ingredients:
• 1 5 ounce meatball
• 4 1-ounce slices provolone
• 1 8 ounces pizza dough ball
• 4 ounces marinara sauce
• 2 ounces pesto
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 500 degrees Fahrenheit with a pizza stone inside
- Roll out pizza dough until it is about 8 inches in diameter
- Place 2 pieces of provolone in the middle of the dough
- Place the meatball on top of the provolone
- Fold the dough up over the top of the meatball
- Pinch the top to make sure the dough is sealed and cut any excess dough off
- Place the dough ball directly on the pizza stone
- Cook for 12-14 minutes until golden brown
- Pull out and place 2 more pieces of provolone cheese on top of meatball and put back in the oven for 2 minutes
- While the cheese is melting, heat the marinara and place in the bottom of the dish
- Place the meatball bomb on top of the marinara and spoon the pesto on top and around the meatball
