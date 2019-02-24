Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Moldy foods that are still safe to eat, according to the USDA | TribLIVE.com
Food & Drink

Moldy foods that are still safe to eat, according to the USDA

Meghan Rogers
Meghan Rogers | Sunday, February 24, 2019 1:30 a.m
776186_web1_gtr-liv-535-moldy01-022419
Pexels
If you see mold on any hard cheeses such as this Parmesan, cut out 1-inch around and below the moldy spots.

2 minutes ago

Americans waste more than $160 billion in food every year — yikes! Of course, no one buys food with the anticipation of throwing it in the trash, but once something gets moldy, we have little choice. This might be true of most foods — but not all.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, some foods can still be consumed even when mold is visibly present. This handy guide can help you decide if you’re still unsure. But here are three foods that don’t need to wind up wasted just because of a little mold:

1. Hard salami and dry-cured country hams

The USDA says that it’s normal for these products to have a layer of surface mold. Think about the white coating around certain salamis — this is actually a benign mold that helps cure the meat and prevent harmful bacteria from growing. Just remove the surface, and these foods are safe to eat.

2. Hard cheese made without mold

Mold cannot penetrate deep enough into some hard cheeses to ruin the whole block. If you spot mold on any hard cheeses such as asiago, pecorino, Parmesan and cheddar, cut out 1-inch around and below the moldy spot, being careful not to let the mold touch the knife. Do this, and your cheese is safe to consume.

3. Firm fruits and vegetables

They keyword here is “firm.” This describes produce such as cabbage, bell peppers and carrots. Similar to hard cheeses, these foods are too hard for mold to penetrate, so you can be sure that mold spores haven’t spread too deeply to notice. Cut off at least 1-inch around and below the mold spot, being careful not to cut through the mold with your knife.

Categories: Food Drink
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.