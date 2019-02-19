Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
OpenTable reveals Pittsburgh area's top-rated restaurants
Food & Drink

OpenTable reveals Pittsburgh area’s top-rated restaurants

Steven Adams
Steven Adams | Tuesday, February 19, 2019 12:27 p.m
Altius is located on Mount Washington.

OpenTable announced their highest-rated restaurants in the Pittsburgh region for the month.

These are the eateries that fall under their Diner’s Choice category and are scored by diners who use the OpenTable reservation system.

“Eating somewhere new can feel like a risk, but these places have been vetted by our diners and got the highest ratings of all our restaurants,” the company said in an email.

Altius in Mt. Washington

Altius, with their view of the city, consistently makes this list.

Joseph Tambellini in Highland Park

Italian inspired cuisine.

Burn by Rocky Patel in Pittsburgh

Umi Japanese Restaurant in Shadyside

Vivo Kitchen in Sewickley

Head north of the city to this gem set in a charming town.

Green Forest Restaurant in Penn Hills

They offer 18 kinds of meat and a hot buffet with five Brazilian dishes, including feijoada.

Jacksons Restaurant + Bar in Canonsburg

Casual, American cuisine prepared in a brick oven and over a wood fire grill.

Balance Restaurant in Johnstown

Pineapple Eddie Southern Bistro in Erie

Samurai Kitchen & Sushi in Erie

Samurai Kitchen & Sushi showcases Japanese and southeast Asian cuisine, including an extensive menu of sushi and sashimi.

Steven Adams is a Tribune-Review digital producer. You can contact Steven at 412-380-5645 or sadams@tribweb.com.

