OpenTable reveals Pittsburgh area’s top-rated restaurants

OpenTable announced their highest-rated restaurants in the Pittsburgh region for the month.

These are the eateries that fall under their Diner’s Choice category and are scored by diners who use the OpenTable reservation system.

“Eating somewhere new can feel like a risk, but these places have been vetted by our diners and got the highest ratings of all our restaurants,” the company said in an email.

Altius in Mt. Washington

Altius, with their view of the city, consistently makes this list.

Joseph Tambellini in Highland Park

Italian inspired cuisine.

https://t.co/qslr6P9jn6 Thank You to all our Awesome Guests and Staff!!!! https://t.co/qslr6P9jn6 — Joseph Tambellini (@ChefJoeT) November 18, 2018

Burn by Rocky Patel in Pittsburgh

BURN PGH is wishing a Happy Birthday to the engine that drives the @RockyPatelCigar machine, @NishPatelCigars! We hope you celebrate your special day with a Bold Toro in one hand and a Nish cocktail in the other!

To learn more about Nish, click here: https://t.co/q2hByRrwzx pic.twitter.com/jAA8aJxS0I — BURNbyRockyPatelPGH (@BURNpgh) February 6, 2019

Umi Japanese Restaurant in Shadyside

RT @_SamuelBaron_: Digging into the best uni sashimi in town at @umi_Pittsburgh! Special thanks to Mr. & Mrs. Shue! pic.twitter.com/5Qw1NhS6BW — umi Pittsburgh (@umi_Pittsburgh) December 19, 2014

Vivo Kitchen in Sewickley

Head north of the city to this gem set in a charming town.

Green Forest Restaurant in Penn Hills

They offer 18 kinds of meat and a hot buffet with five Brazilian dishes, including feijoada.

Jacksons Restaurant + Bar in Canonsburg

Casual, American cuisine prepared in a brick oven and over a wood fire grill.

Balance Restaurant in Johnstown

Pineapple Eddie Southern Bistro in Erie

Samurai Kitchen & Sushi in Erie

Samurai Kitchen & Sushi showcases Japanese and southeast Asian cuisine, including an extensive menu of sushi and sashimi.

