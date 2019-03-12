Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pie in the sky, Caliente Pizza & Draft House again top among pizzamakers | TribLIVE.com
Food & Drink

Pie in the sky, Caliente Pizza & Draft House again top among pizzamakers

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 12:00 p.m
865274_web1_gtr-fd-caliente1-031319
Twitter
Caliente Pizza & Draft House managers again place in International Pizza Challenge and World Pizza Games.

About an hour ago

Caliente Pizza & Draft House, with several Pittsburgh locations, continues its roll of bringing home pizza competition accolades.

Nine Caliente employees, including five store managers and regional chef Eric Von Hansen, recently traveled to the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas.

In the Challenge competition, Nick Fink, Bloomfield location general manager, competed with the “Nicky Had a Little Lamb” pizza topped with herbs, arugula and lamb in the “non-traditional” division, while Aspinwall general manager Jay Falk opted for the literal “quail four ways” in the “pan” division. Each placed in the top 10 pizzamakers in their divisions.

For the World Pizza Games, in the pizza acrobatics competition, Mt. Lebanon general manager Matt Hickey placed in the top 10 in “freestyle acrobatic pizza tossing,” “fastest dough stretch” and the “pizza triathlon.” Hickey also came out on top in the “largest dough stretch,” earning the bronze medal in that category.

The expo is the world’s largest pizza exhibition and sees hundreds of competitors.

Caliente won a World Championship title in the “pan” division with its “quack attack” duck pizza on its first attempt at the International Pizza Challenge in 2016.

In 2017, it placed first in the “non-traditional” and “traditional northeast divisions” and won a World Championship in the “largest dough stretch” in the World Pizza Games. It won another World Championship in the non-traditional division in 2018 with Von Hansen’s “Wagyu Beef Truffle Fromage” pie.

The recent wins resulted in an invitation to the World Pizza Team, led by 13-time World Pizza Champion Tony Gemignani. Owner Nick Bogacz and Von Hansen will travel with the team to Parma, Italy, for the Pizza World Championships in April.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: Food Drink
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.