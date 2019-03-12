Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pillsbury unbleached flour voluntarily recalled for salmonella concerns

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 10:53 a.m
Pillsbury Unbleached Flour was voluntarily recalled due to concerns of contamination on March 11, 2019.

Consumers are being told to throw away Pillsbury unbleached all purpose flour products after a voluntary recall by makers amid concerns of salmonella.

A tweet from the U.S. Department of Agriculture on March 11 urged people, “Do not eat.”

Chicago-based Hometown Food Company announced that about 12,185 cases of flour may be contaminated. They were sold through stores like Publix and Winn-Dixie.

No illnesses have been reported, company officials said.

The lot codes on the impacted products are 8292 or 8293 and have “Best By” dates of April 19 and 20, 2020.

USDA officials took the opportunity to issue a reminder to avoid eating raw dough.

It can make you sick, officials said, because flour can contain bacteria that causes disease.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store for a refund. For more, call 1-800-767-4466.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

