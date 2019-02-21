Pittsburgh Glass Center plans benefit dinner, Seattle glass tour

The Pittsburgh Glass Center is planning its first Seattle, Wash., glass tour, offering participants a behind-the-scenes tour of museums and private glass studios in the Pacific Northwest city.

Tour group members will meet artists and learn more about where they live and work.

The May 29-June 2 itinerary includes stops at the Tacoma Art Museum and Museum of Glass, Lino Tagliapietra studio, Chihuly Private Boathouse, Pilchuck Glass School, Dante Marioni studio tour and glassblowing demonstration, Rik Allen and Shelley Muzylowski Allen studio and reception, John Kiley studio and dinner, Boyd Sugiki and Lisa Zerkowitz studio and brunch.

The trip includes all meals, transportation and lodging at the Thompson Seattle hotel near the Puget Sound waterfront, planners say.

Trip is limited to 20 participants; reservation deadline is March 1.

Details: 412-365-2145, ext. 206 or email Heather McElwee.

Casbah fundraising dinner

From 6-9 p.m. Feb. 28, a five-course dinner with wine pairings will be held at Casbah Mediterranean Kitchen and Wine Bar, 229 S Highland Ave., Pittsburgh, to benefit the glass center.

Guests will receive a souvenir handmade fused dish created by glass center artists.

Details: 412-365-2145, ext. 212 or purchase tickets online at pittsburghglasscenter.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .