Pittsburgh region dining, drinking spots land on James Beard Awards semi-finals list

The regional individuals and dining and drinking spots on the Feb. 27 release of the James Beard Foundation’s semifinalists list add to the growing “foodie” reputation the Pittsburgh area enjoys.

The list of restaurant and chef award semifinalists is released in advance of the 29thannual James Beard Awards, according to the foundation’s website.

Among the contenders for Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic, are Jamilka Borges, the Independent Brewing Co.; Wei Zhu, Chengdu Gourmet, both in Pittsburgh; and Kristin Butterworth, Lautrec at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, Farmington, Fayette County.

Richard DeShantz and Tolga Sevdik, Richard DeShantz Restaurant Group, (Poulet Bleu, Fish nor Fowl, Butcher and the Rye and others) are the only Pittsburgh nominee for Outstanding Restaurateur.

Bar Marco is the sole Pittsburgh honoree in the Outstanding Wine Program category.

Becca Hegarty, of Bitter Ends Luncheonette in Pittsburgh, is the sole regional nominee for Rising Star Chef of the Year.

Competing for Outstanding Wine, Beer or Spirits Professional is Meredith Meyer Grelli, Wigle Whiskey.

Based in New York, the James Beard Foundation is known globally for citing and rewarding the best chefs, restaurants and food publications around the country.

A list of final nominees in all categories will be announced on March 27 in Houston, Texas, with live online streaming. Winners will be announced on May 6 at the James Beard Foundation Awards Gala in Chicago.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .