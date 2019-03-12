Revel rolls out St. Patrick’s welcome mat with ‘Kegs and Eggs’ party
Revel restaurant in downtown Pittsburgh will kick off its St. Patrick’s Day festivities early, with “Kegs and Eggs” from 7-9 a.m. on March 16, followed by a day-long celebration at the 242 Forbes Ave. site.
Billed as a parade pre-game, the breakfast includes a two-hour open bar with well spirits, green beer, Irish whiskey, Bloody Marys, bottomless mimosas and a breakfast of eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes, corned beef hash bowls, Irish toast muffins and soda bread crostini. A DJ will spin Irish tunes. Tickets are $40.
A $10 all-day party, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m., will feature a specialty menu with Irish favorites including beer cheese bread bowl, corned beef and cabbage and fish and chips, along with green beer specials, DJ, giveaways and prizes.
