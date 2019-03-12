St. Patrick’s Day means celebratory cocktails, green or not

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Planning a St. Patrick’s Day party or outing and thinking green beer?

Meh. So last year, and every year before it.

Take a step up, and mix a few colorful cocktails, pleasing to the eye and the palate.

Fine Wines & Good Spirits has come up with a few recipes to get you started. Enjoy.

Clover Club

2 ounces Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin

1 ounce egg white

¾ ounce fresh lemon juice

½ ounce grenadine

¾ ounce simple syrup

4 fresh raspberries, plus 3 for garnish

Muddle raspberries with simple syrup in the bottom of a shaker. Add first four ingredients. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with skewered raspberries.

Top O’ The Mornin’ Tonic

1 ½ ounces Celtic Honey Liqueur

4 ounces tonic water

½ ounce Jacquin’s Creme de Menthe Green

Combine all ingredients in a tall glass filled with ice; stir gently.

The Tipperary

1 ounce Jameson Irish Whiskey

1 ounce Chartreuse

1 ounce vermouth

Combine all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.

Baileys Almande Refresh

3 oz Baileys Almande Almondmilk Liqueur

3 oz coconut water

Combine all ingredients in a tall glass filled with ice.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .