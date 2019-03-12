Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
St. Patrick’s Day means celebratory cocktails, green or not | TribLIVE.com
Food & Drink

St. Patrick’s Day means celebratory cocktails, green or not

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, March 12, 2019 12:06 p.m
Fine Wines & Good Spirits
The Tipperary, an Irish whiskey drink.
Baileys Almande Refresh, a sweet, nutty tip to St. Patrick’s Day.
Top O’ The Mornin’ Tonic, a minty way to greet St. Patrick’s Day.
Clover Club, a fruity, Irish gin cocktail.

Planning a St. Patrick’s Day party or outing and thinking green beer?

Meh. So last year, and every year before it.

Take a step up, and mix a few colorful cocktails, pleasing to the eye and the palate.

Fine Wines & Good Spirits has come up with a few recipes to get you started. Enjoy.

Clover Club

  • 2 ounces Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin
  • 1 ounce egg white
  • ¾ ounce fresh lemon juice
  • ½ ounce grenadine
  • ¾ ounce simple syrup
  • 4 fresh raspberries, plus 3 for garnish

Muddle raspberries with simple syrup in the bottom of a shaker. Add first four ingredients. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds and strain into a rocks glass filled with ice. Garnish with skewered raspberries.

Top O’ The Mornin’ Tonic

  • 1 ½ ounces Celtic Honey Liqueur
  • 4 ounces tonic water
  • ½ ounce Jacquin’s Creme de Menthe Green

Combine all ingredients in a tall glass filled with ice; stir gently.

The Tipperary

  • 1 ounce Jameson Irish Whiskey
  • 1 ounce Chartreuse
  • 1 ounce vermouth

Combine all ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a rocks glass filled with fresh ice.

Baileys Almande Refresh

Combine all ingredients in a tall glass filled with ice.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

