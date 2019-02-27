Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Tomato, basil and gnocchi soup warms cold winter days | TribLIVE.com
Tomato, basil and gnocchi soup warms cold winter days

Meghan Rogers
Meghan Rogers | Wednesday, February 27, 2019 1:30 a.m
Tomato Basil and Gnocchi Soup

Need to thaw out from the winter weather?

This recipe combines two of the most delicious cold weather comfort foods on the planet — pasta and soup. A big bowl of this filling soup and you’ll be toasty for hours.

What’s even better? It’s ready in less than a half hour. Seriously.

A food this delicious that’s also ready in about 25 minutes — you’re going to fall in love with this recipe.

Tomato basil and gnocchi soup

Ingredients

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 medium yellow onion, diced

• 4 cloves garlic, minced

14 teaspoon red pepper flakes

• 1 tablespoon white vinegar

• 7-8 large basil leaves, chopped (plus additional smaller leaves for garnish)

• 28-ounce can of San Marzano diced tomatoes

• 1 quart vegetable broth

• 1 teaspoon salt

14 teaspoon ground pepper

• 1 (16 ounce) package of gnocchi

• 1 tablespoon lemon juice

• Freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

In a medium pot, pour olive oil. Add onion and sauté until translucent, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add garlic and red pepper flakes and sauté 1 minute longer. Add white vinegar and cook 1 more minute.

Add tomatoes and all their liquid, basil, broth, salt and pepper, stir. Bring to a boil, then reduce temperature and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes.

Transfer contents to a high-powered blender and blend until smooth. Pour back into pot and simmer over medium heat. (Alternatively, you can use an immersion blender to puree the soup until smooth.)

Add the gnocchi into the soup and cook for about 4 more minutes. (Tip: Gnocchi float when they’re done.) Stir a bit so the gnocchi don’t stick together.

Add lemon juice and stir.

Let soup sit for a few minutes before serving. Serve warm.

Top with chopped basil and freshly grated Parmesan cheese.

