Tree Tops reaps 5 Open Table awards
Food & Drink

Tree Tops reaps 5 Open Table awards

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, February 28, 2019 8:00 a.m
Nestled in the woods of the Laurel Highlands, Tree Tops is a seasonal dining destination.
Tree Tops restaurant in Acme is a recent recipient of five Open Table Diners Choice awards.

With a forest view and located at Polymath Park, Tree Tops restaurant in the Laurel Highlands is representative of what Heather Papinchak, owner with husband Tom Papinchak, calls “destination dining.”

The restaurant, at 187 Evergreen Lane, Acme, is again an Open Table Diners Choice 2019 awards winner. The rural dining space in the woods is recipient of awards for service, scenic view, outdoor dining, contemporary American cuisine and special occasions.

 

 

The restaurant uses Open Table as its reservation system, and the awards, Heather Papinchak notes, are “customer driven.”

“We are included in the Pittsburgh (area), which is awesome because we are in the middle of the woods,” she says.

Tree Tops serves “fresh, locally sourced ingredients, hand-cut aged filet, fresh seafood, pasta and vegetarian and vegan dishes,” its website notes.

“I would say our filet is probably the most sought out entree. You can cut it with a butter knife,” Papinchak says.

The seasonal eatery, opened in 2008, offers Polymath Park visitors a place to dine.

“A lot of our guests are international,” Papinchak says.

Many come to Polymath Park to visit the Frank Lloyd Wright and Peter Berndston architectural homes on site — Duncan House, Balter House, Blum House and the soon to open Mäntylä House.

The Papinchaks also offer a combination of lunch/dinner house tours.

Tree Tops is open 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

Details or reservations: 877-833-7829 or opentable.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

