Try this easy, sweet, tangy slow cooker honey mustard chicken | TribLIVE.com
Food & Drink

Try this easy, sweet, tangy slow cooker honey mustard chicken

Meghan Rodgers
Meghan Rodgers | Wednesday, March 6, 2019 1:30 a.m
Easy, Sweet and Tangy Honey Mustard Chicken
Easy, Sweet and Tangy Honey Mustard Chicken

Sweet and tangy flavors are so on trend this year.

Everywhere you look, popular chefs and major food companies are coming out with incredible new items inspired by the combo: think sriracha honey or sweet chipotle. This honey mustard chicken recipe is right on the mark. It’s a delicious combination of sweet honey and tangy mustard, with just a touch of heat.

Choose either boneless chicken breasts or chicken thighs, but whatever you choose, it’s probably going to fall apart in the slow cooker — it’s just that moist.

Serve with rice, pasta, on a sandwich or with steamed veggies if you’re all about the low-carb life. This chicken and this sauce will taste great no matter how you eat it.

Also, I must add, this chicken makes for amazing leftovers. Some foods just get better and better.

This is definitely a crave-worthy next-day lunch. So double the recipe and be ready for your work week with healthy, tasty meal-prepped lunches.

Easy, Sweet and Tangy Honey Mustard Chicken

Ingredients

• Boneless chicken breasts, about 212 pounds

12 cup honey

14 cup soy sauce

• 3 tablespoons yellow mustard

• 2 tablespoons spicy brown mustard

• 2 tablespoons distilled vinegar

• 3 cloves garlic, minced

14 teaspoon cayenne pepper

• Fresh cracked black pepper

• 2 tablespoons cornstarch

• 2 tablespoons water

• 3 green onions, sliced

Directions

In a slow cooker, add honey, soy sauce, mustards, vinegar, garlic, cayenne pepper and black pepper and stir well. Taste and season with more pepper if needed. Add chicken to mix and smother with sauce until coated. Submerge as best at possible.

Set the slow cooker to high and cook for 4 to 5 hours. (For a slower cook, set on low for 6 hours.)

Check on the chicken about halfway through the cook time, and stir and cover with sauce — this helps keep the chicken juicy. About 12 hour before the end of cook time, mix cornstarch and water in a small bowl, and add to the slow cooker, this will help thicken the sauce. (If you don’t care for a thicker sauce, omit this step.)

Top with green onions. Serve hot.

Meghan Rodgers is the Everybody Craves editor. Reach her at 412-380-8506 or via email. See other stories, videos, blogs, recipes and more at everybodycraves.com.

