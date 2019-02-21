Wigle Whiskey expects expanded space to open by end of summer

After nine years of operations in Pittsburgh’s Strip District, Wigle Whiskey is expanding its real estate footprint.

Purchase of the distillery building and the three-story building next door, operators say, will more than double the distillery and tasting room size.

Business owners bet on optimism when signing a lease for and starting to build out at 2401 Smallman St. in 2010 — at the time, it was still against state law to operate a distillery tasting room and bottle shop in Pennsylvania.

Legislative changes worked in their favor, and doors opened in 2012 at the first distillery in Pennsylvania to sell spirits out of a tasting room since Prohibition, operators say.

While expanding through satellite locations, including Ross Park Mall and 530 William Penn Place, the goal remained to “grow in place.”

Business is continuing as usual while planning and building begin, with the expectation of opening the new space at summer’s end.

Details: wiglewhiskey.com

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .