Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
You won’t miss the meat in this vegetable-packed lasagna | TribLIVE.com
Food & Drink

You won’t miss the meat in this vegetable-packed lasagna

America
America's Test Kitchen | Sunday, February 24, 2019 1:30 a.m
776251_web1_776251-bbb94123346e4074aa98f165c3abd2c5
AP
The recipe for Vegetable Lasagna appears in the cookbook “Revolutionary Recipes.”

2 minutes ago

There’s no reason why a vegetable lasagna made with the classic trio of eggplant, zucchini and summer squash should be any less satisfying than a meat-based casserole, especially when the produce is in season and locally grown.

But we’ve rarely cooked one that we’ve been moved to make again. Some versions look tempting enough with a topcoat of bubbly cheese and thick tomato gravy, but cutting out a square of it invariably reveals trouble at the core. Often placed between the pasta sheets raw, the zucchini and squash turn out steamy and limp, flooding the dish with their juices—or, in some instances, undercooked and crunchy.

Then there’s the eggplant, which is typically not only soggy, but greasy from pre-frying. Add to that the usual patches of dry, grainy ricotta and it’s a wonder this dish ever became an Italian American standard.

So what would it take to make a full-flavored lasagna with vegetables that could stand up to — not wash out —the cheese and sauce?

Ridding the produce of some of its moisture and boosting its flavor before adding it to the dish would be steps in the right direction.

Vegetable Lasagna

Servings: 8-10

Start to finish: 1 hour, 45 minutes

Part-skim mozzarella can also be used in this recipe, but avoid pre-shredded cheese, as it does not melt well. We prefer kosher salt because it clings best to the eggplant. If using table salt, reduce the amounts by half.

Tomato Sauce:

1 (28 ounce) can crushed tomatoes

14 cup finely chopped fresh basil

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

14 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Cream Sauce:

8 ounces (1 cup) whole-milk cottage cheese

4 ounces Parmesan cheese, grated (2 cups)

1 cup heavy cream

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon cornstarch

12 teaspoon kosher salt

12 teaspoon pepper

Filling and Noodles:

112 pounds eggplant, peeled and cut into 12-inch pieces

Kosher salt and pepper

1 pound zucchini, cut into 12-inch pieces

1 pound yellow summer squash, cut into 12-inch pieces

5 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon minced fresh thyme

12 ounces (12 cups) baby spinach

12 no-boil lasagna noodles

12 cup pitted Kalamata olives, minced

12 ounces whole-milk mozzarella cheese, shredded (3 cups)

2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil

For the tomato sauce: Whisk all ingredients together in bowl; set aside.

For the cream sauce: Whisk all ingredients together in second bowl; set aside.

For the filling and noodles: Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 375 F. Toss eggplant with 1 teaspoon salt in large bowl. Line large plate with double layer of coffee filters and lightly spray with vegetable oil spray. Spread eggplant in even layer over coffee filters; wipe out and reserve bowl. Microwave eggplant until dry to touch and slightly shriveled, about 10 minutes, tossing halfway through microwaving. Let cool slightly. Return eggplant to bowl and toss with zucchini and summer squash.

Combine 1 tablespoon oil, garlic and thyme in small bowl. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add half of eggplant mixture, 14 teaspoon salt and 14 teaspoon pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are lightly browned, about 7 minutes. Push vegetables to sides of skillet. Add half of garlic mixture to center and cook, mashing mixture into pan, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Stir garlic mixture into vegetables and transfer to medium bowl. Repeat with 2 tablespoons oil, remaining eggplant mixture and remaining garlic mixture; transfer to bowl.

Heat remaining 1 teaspoon oil in now-empty skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add spinach and cook, stirring frequently, until wilted, about 3 minutes. Transfer spinach to paper towel-lined plate and let drain for 2 minutes. Stir into eggplant mixture. (Filling can be refrigerated for up to 24 hours.)

Grease 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Spread 1 cup tomato sauce evenly over bottom of dish. Arrange 4 noodles on top of sauce (noodles will overlap). Spread half of vegetable mixture evenly over noodles, followed by 14 cup olives. Spoon half of cream sauce over top and sprinkle with 1 cup mozzarella. Repeat layering with 4 noodles, 1 cup tomato sauce, remaining vegetable mixture, remaining 14 cup olives, remaining cream sauce, and 1 cup mozzarella. For final layer, arrange remaining 4 noodles on top and cover completely with remaining tomato sauce. Sprinkle remaining 1 cup mozzarella evenly over tomato sauce.

Cover dish tightly with aluminum foil that has been sprayed with oil spray and bake until edges are just bubbling, about 35 minutes, rotating dish halfway through baking. Let lasagna cool for 25 minutes, sprinkle with basil and serve.

Nutrition information per serving: 537 calories; 296 calories from fat; 33 g fat (14 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 68 mg cholesterol; 928 mg sodium; 42 g carbohydrate; 6 g fiber; 9 g sugar; 25 g protein.

Categories: Food Drink
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.