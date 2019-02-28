Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Doug Oster speaking daily during Duquesne Light High and Garden Show | TribLIVE.com
Home & Garden

Doug Oster speaking daily during Duquesne Light High and Garden Show

Doug Oster
Doug Oster | Thursday, February 28, 2019 1:30 a.m
Doug Oster will be speaking from the Green Thumb Stage daily during the annual Duquesne Light Home and Garden Show.

Everybody Gardens editor Doug Oster will be appearing at the Duquesne Light Home and Garden Show from March 1-10, speaking every day.

The event is held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, and Oster will be speaking from the Green Thumb Stage, which is on the first floor, in the back near the Everybody Gardens area.

When you come in the front entrance, go to the booth for vendors and pick up your will-call tickets. Tell the person you are there to hear Oster speak. A condition of getting the free tickets is that you come for his presentation.

If you would like to get on the list to see Oster, just email him at doster@535mediallc.com or send him a message on Facebook.

He will have a free packet of ‘Heart of Italy’ tomato seeds for anyone who comes to hear him speak. There will also be a chance to win Flower Carpet roses.

Enter to win a trip to Fallingwater with Oster. It includes a special in-depth tour of the house that allows for photographs to be taken (usually not allowed). There’s also a tour of the grounds from Fallingwater’s horticulturalist Ann Talarek and lunch at the Fallingwater Cafe as part of the prize.

There’s also a giveaway for a Kitchenaid mixer, courtesy of Everybody Craves.

You can also sign up for the Everybody Gardens Seed of the Month Club during the show. If you sign up at the show, you’ll receive two free tickets to the Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens and a free bottle of Bobbex deer repellent. New this year at the Everybody Gardens booth will be a bundled selection of Oster’s favorite seeds.

Everybody Craves editor Meghan Rodgers and Everybody Adventures editor Bob Frye will also be speaking on March 2 and 9.

Here are the dates, times and topics for Oster’s appearances:

Friday, March 1

3 p.m. — Doug’s Favorite Plants and How to Make Them Thrive

5 p.m. — Saving the World One Garden at a Time

7 p.m. — Doug’s Favorite Plants and How to Make Them Thrive

Saturday, March 2

3 p.m. — Grow Small, Grow Up, Small Space Gardening

5 p.m. — Doug’s Favorite Plants and How to Make Them Thrive

6 p.m. — Doug and Duquesne Light Talk Safety, Gardening and More

Sunday, March 3

Noon — Pollinators Rule, Creating a Backyard Habitat

2 p.m. — Doug and Duquesne Light Talk Safety, Gardening and More

4 p.m. — Doug’s Favorite Plants and How to Make Them Thrive

Monday, March 4

5 p.m. — Grow Small, Grow Up, Small Space Gardening

7 p.m. — Doug’s Favorite Plants and How to Make Them Thrive

Tuesday, March 5

5 p.m. — Pollinators Rule, Creating a Backyard Habitat

7 p.m. — Doug’s Favorite Plants and How to Make Them Thrive

Wednesday, March 6

5 p.m. — Saving the Planet One Garden at a Time

7 p.m. — Doug’s Favorite Plants and How to Make Them Thrive

Thursday, March 7

5 p.m. — Grow Small, Grow Up, Small Space Gardening

7 p.m. — Doug’s Favorite Plants and How to Make Them Thrive

Friday, March 8

3 p.m. — Pollinators Rule, Creating a Backyard Habitat

5 p.m. — Saving the Planet One Garden at a Time

7 p.m. — Doug’s Favorite Plants and How to Make Them Thrive

Saturday, March 9

3 p.m. — Doug’s Favorite Plants and How to Make Them Thrive

5 p.m. — Grow Small, Grow Up, Small Space Gardening

7 p.m. — Doug and Duquesne Light Talk Safety, Gardening and More

Sunday, March 10

Noon — Doug’s Favorite Plants and How to Make Them Thrive

2 p.m. — Doug and Duquesne Light Talk Safety, Gardening and More

4 p.m. — Doug’s Favorite Plants and How to Make Them Thrive

Doug Oster is editor of Everybody Gardens, a website operated by 535Media, LLC. Reach him at 412-965-3278 or via email. See other stories, videos, blogs, tips and more at EverybodyGardens.com.

