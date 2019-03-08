Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
A few tips to keep African violets blooming | TribLIVE.com
Jessica Walliser, Columnist

A few tips to keep African violets blooming

Jessica Walliser
Jessica Walliser | Friday, March 8, 2019 12:00 a.m
839589_web1_gtr-liv-garden-01030819
Jessica Walliser | for the Tribune-Review
The thick, fuzzy leaves and colorful blooms of African violets make them a fun plant to grow.

46 minutes ago

Question: I received an African violet for my birthday a few weeks ago. I have it sitting in my kitchen window, but I’m not sure how to take care of it. Can you provide some advice, please?

Answer: African violets are a favorite houseplant for their easy nature and colorful blooms. When they’re happy, African violets produce flowers in many different color combinations, including pinks, purples, lavenders, whites, bicolors and near-reds. The plants are seldom in bloom all the time, but they will produce long-lasting flushes of blooms off and on throughout the year. Interspersed with these bloom times are periods without bloom. Don’t fret when the plant goes out of flower, though. It’s just building up strength to produce future blooms.

To take care of your African violet, choose a location with moderate to bright light. Avoid direct sunlight as overly bright conditions can lead to pale, bleached-out leaves and foliage spots or burn. A sunny, east- or west-facing window is ideal.

If African violets don’t receive enough sun, the plants will be leggy, with limited flowering.

The ideal daytime temperature for African violets is between 70 to 90 degrees F. Nighttime temperatures should be 5 to 10 degrees cooler. African violets do not tolerate cold temperatures or cold drafts.

There are two ways to water African violets: from the top and from the bottom. When watering from the top, move the pot to the sink and carefully pour a narrow stream of water into the soil, being careful to keep the plant’s foliage dry. Let the water flush through the potting soil and drain out the holes in the bottom of the pot. Once the pot has fully drained, put it back into the window.

Many African violet owners prefer to water their plants from the bottom. To water African violets from the bottom, place the pot in a tray of water and allow the water to be absorbed up through the holes in the bottom of the pot and into the soil. After ten or fifteen minutes, drain any excess water from the tray and pot.

Regardless of whether you water your African violets from the top or the bottom, always empty any saucers or trays beneath the plant. Never allow the roots to remain in standing water.

As for the frequency of irrigation, water African violets only when the soil feels dry to the touch and the pot feels light. Over-watering is a more common issue than under-watering.

Feed your African violet with a weak, water-soluble fertilizer every month from March through November. Dilute the fertilizer to half of the recommended strength on the label. This helps to avoid fertilizer salt buildup.

There are hundreds of different varieties of African violets, in a broad range of bloom colors and leaf types. Once you have success with your African violet, consider expanding your collection. Their soft, fuzzy leaves and colorful blooms are tough to resist.

For an extra bit of interest, try growing some of the miniature varieties. These pint-sized selections stand just a few inches tall and have leaves that are no bigger than a dime. In contrast, the large selections are fun, too. Their leaves can be as large as the palm of your hand.

Horticulturist Jessica Walliser co-hosts “The Organic Gardeners” at 7 a.m. Sundays on KDKA Radio with Doug Oster. She is the author of several gardening books, including “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden,” “Good Bug, Bad Bug,” and her newest title, “Container Gardening Complete.” Her website is jessicawalliser.com. Send your gardening or landscaping questions to tribliving@tribweb.com or The Good Earth, 622 Cabin Hill Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.