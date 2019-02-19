Project Prom offers free dresses, accessories to Allegheny County teens

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services and partner National Council of Jewish Women will kick off the annual Project Prom from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. March 9 at the council’s Thriftique shop, 125 51st St. in Lawrenceville.

The giveaway of prom attire for eligible high school students will continue from 3-6:30 p.m. March 11 and 14 and from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. March 16.

Eligibility requirements include Allegheny County residence and qualification for a free or reduced school lunch. Students with a household member on active military duty or who is a veteran also qualify.

Teens will be able to select from an assortment of free, current-style dresses of all sizes and colors, both new and gently used, planners say.

Shoes and accessories also will be available.

Volunteers will assist those shopping, and pre-registration is not required.

Details: AlleghenyCounty.US/ProjectProm

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .