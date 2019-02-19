Bayer grant helps shelter residents keep beloved pets

Women’s Center & Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh is among 13 national shelters receiving a $10,000 donation from Bayer U.S. through its new program, Grants Fur Families.

The funds are intended to help support shelters providing safe harbor for women and children fleeing physical, mental and emotional abuse with their pets, according to Bayer U.S.

The goal is to help those who fear leaving an abusing relationship could bring harm to a much loved pet, company officials say.

According to Bayer U.S., less than 5 percent of domestic violence shelters nationwide can currently accommodate pets on-site.

“We recognize the deep, life-changing bond that people share with their pets. We are so humbled and moved by all the Grants Fur Families applicants that we increased our funding so even more domestic violence shelters can open their doors to pets. No one should have to choose between their safety and their pet,” says Raymond F. Kerins Jr., Bayer senior vice president of corporate affairs.

Details: facebook.com/BayerUnitedStates/

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .