Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Blackburn Center hoping 1,500 will ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’ | TribLIVE.com
More Lifestyles

Blackburn Center hoping 1,500 will ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, February 21, 2019 11:45 a.m
781501_web1_gtr-MileShoes-042218-5
Jamie Martines | Tribune-Review
Over 1,000 people gathered to raise awareness about gender-based violence during the "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" event hosted by the Blackburn Center at Offutt Field in Greensburg on April 21, 2018.

About an hour ago

Westmoreland County’s ninth annual “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event, the International Men’s March to End Sexual Assault, Rape and Gender Violence, will kick off at 10 a.m. April 13 in Greensburg’s St. Clair Park.

The Blackburn Center hosts the walk, which began with 300 participants and last year had more than 1,100. Planners hope to see 1,500 walkers at this year’s event.

Men and women, families, community leaders, professionals, survivors, students, and residents from across Westmoreland County are invited to walk one mile to raise awareness about domestic and sexual violence. Men are invited to walk in women’s high-heeled shoes as they join their voices with women in speaking out against the social norms and attitudes that perpetuate domestic and sexual violence.

 

 

Blackburn Center officials note at least one in four women will experience gender-based violence in her lifetime. Asking men to walk along, in high heels or shoes of their own choosing, allows them the opportunity to work with women to end gender-based violence, planners say.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. Women’s high-heeled shoes will be loaned to male walkers who pre-register by April 1.

T-shirts will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Details: 724-837-9540, ext. 144 or blackburncenter.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: More Lifestyles
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.