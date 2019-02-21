Blackburn Center hoping 1,500 will ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’

Westmoreland County’s ninth annual “Walk a Mile in Her Shoes” event, the International Men’s March to End Sexual Assault, Rape and Gender Violence, will kick off at 10 a.m. April 13 in Greensburg’s St. Clair Park.

The Blackburn Center hosts the walk, which began with 300 participants and last year had more than 1,100. Planners hope to see 1,500 walkers at this year’s event.

Men and women, families, community leaders, professionals, survivors, students, and residents from across Westmoreland County are invited to walk one mile to raise awareness about domestic and sexual violence. Men are invited to walk in women’s high-heeled shoes as they join their voices with women in speaking out against the social norms and attitudes that perpetuate domestic and sexual violence.

Blackburn Center officials note at least one in four women will experience gender-based violence in her lifetime. Asking men to walk along, in high heels or shoes of their own choosing, allows them the opportunity to work with women to end gender-based violence, planners say.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. Women’s high-heeled shoes will be loaned to male walkers who pre-register by April 1.

T-shirts will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Details: 724-837-9540, ext. 144 or blackburncenter.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .