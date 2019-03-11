Blockbuster ‘Hamilton’ will return to Pittsburgh

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The megahit musical “Hamilton” will return to Pittsburgh during the 2021-21 Broadway season, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced Monday.

The show opened to a sold-out crowd on Jan. 1 and continued its popular run through Jan. 27, performing before an estimated 88,000 theater-goers at the Benedum Center.

The musical tells the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury secretary. It features music that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap and rhythm and blues.

The book, music and lyrics are by Lin-Manuel Miranda, directed by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and music supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. It is based on Ron Chernow’s biography of Alexander Hamilton.

Season ticket-holders of the 2019-20 season who renew into the 2020-21 season will receive priority seating for “Hamilton.”

For details visit, http://trust arts.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .