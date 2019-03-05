Extension program challenges teams to ‘Walk Across PA’

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Penn State Extension is encouraging the state’s residents to step up for fitness this spring, by taking part in the Everybody Walk Across PA program.

The free eight-week program challenges participants to form teams of five, with each member covering an average of 15 miles per week — through walking or an equivalent exercise.

The program, now in its sixth year, will run from April 1 through May 26, focusing on “Natural Wonders of Pennsylvania.”

Teams won’t be competing against each other and won’t receive T-shirts, but the program does include items meant to provide an incentive to participate and to get moving.

Those who register by March 31 will receive weekly emails including motivational tips and strategies for eating healthy, highlighting fruits and vegetables.

Each week, team members will report the miles they have walked to a designated captain, who will submit the team’s total miles via an email link. Actual miles walked will be listed by county each week.

Participants can complete their walking goals at times and places that suit them, individually or with fellow team members. The emails they receive will feature “virtual walks” through some of the state’s scenic places — sites they may consider visiting for future walks.

Those who are interested in the program may visit extension.psu.edu/everybody-walk to register and to access mileage logs and a chart that helps in converting other types of exercise into miles walked.

Extension officials note that moderate activity, such as walking, reduces stress and fatigue and increases mental alertness. It improves cardiovascular functioning and strengthens bones. Combined with healthy eating, it can help to reduce or maintain body weight and decrease the incidence of certain chronic diseases.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter .