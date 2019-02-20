Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Grandparents try to guilt family into visiting … without their new dog | TribLIVE.com
More Lifestyles

Grandparents try to guilt family into visiting … without their new dog

Carolyn Hax
Carolyn Hax | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 1:30 a.m
756726_web1_gtr-LIV-hax

About a minute ago

Hello, Carolyn:

My kids have been asking for a dog for several years and we finally got a family puppy. We love this dog more than we ever expected!

Unfortunately, we live about 600 miles from my parents who want nothing to do with dogs. They do, however, want to spend time with us and often complain that we don’t visit enough. They don’t want to house our dog, which I understand, but we can’t afford a hotel room or a kennel for all the trips they want us to make.

We can’t seem to come to an agreement. I say they shouldn’t try to guilt us for having a life outside of them. They feel we should have never gotten a dog knowing they live so far away and can’t stand dogs. What do you think?

— A Dog Convert

I think what’s truly unfortunate is that your parents think your household is about them. Wow.

It’s also unfortunate they somehow have you thinking theirs is a normal set of expectations that, to some degree, you’re obliged to find ways to address.

There is no “agreement” here to “come to,” because your parents don’t have any say in how you run your own household. None. Zero.

They also don’t have any say in how often you travel to see them, except to let you know whether and for how long you are welcome. And to limit guests to human-only, which is totally their prerogative.

If they really do want to see you, and if they’re unwilling or unable to do the bulk of the traveling themselves, then they have incentives available to them that aren’t attempts to micromanage you. They could offer you kennel money, for example, or to pay for a hotel for visits both ways. They could just trust you to do your best to come see them. They could be such pleasant company that you stretch yourselves financially to travel whenever you can.

Apparently, instead, they skipped the first page in the Unwritten Manual of Hospitality, which notes in 72-point type that if you want to see people, then don’t complain about them, to them, with any frequency that can be described as “often.”

Seriously, parents. This is not a Zodiac cipher.

My advice to you is as follows:

(1) Stop arguing with people about things that aren’t their business. Any and all people, but start with your parents.

(2) Actually that’s it. See No. 1.

But there are a few other things to consider that can make it all easier. First, develop a canine network of care. People you meet through your dog who love dogs can be an excellent resource when you want to travel. You dog-sit theirs, they dog-sit yours, opportunities multiply like bald spots in your backyard.

Second, if this is but the tip of the guiltberg, then please run your family dynamic by a good therapist. Boundaries work.

Third, scritch that puppy. Except for the face they give you when they want a walk, they don’t do guilt. No wonder you’re a convert.

Fourth — and pardon the layman’s overreach — introduce yourself to Merrill Markoe: http://merrillmarkoe.com/enough-about-you-my-explanation-of-narcissism. “It’s not enough for a narcissist to be the center of his own world, he must also be the center of yours.” Good dog. [Woof.]

Email Carolyn at tellme@washpost.com, follow her on Facebook or chat with her online at noon each Friday at washingtonpost.com.

Categories: More Lifestyles
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.