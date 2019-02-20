Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Guided by the moon, Keystone State Park hosts lunar hike | TribLIVE.com
More Lifestyles

Guided by the moon, Keystone State Park hosts lunar hike

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 1:15 p.m
776176_web1_gtr-liv-moonhike1-022019
Facebook | Keystone State Park
Keystone State Park will host an evening hike on March 22.

39 minutes ago

Keystone State Park will host a “full moon hike” from 7-9 p.m. March 22 at the Westmoreland County site, 1150 Keystone Park Road, Derry Township.

Participants should meet in the James Kell Center parking lot, arriving shortly before 7 p.m.

As hikers follow the multi-use trail, which is about 2.2 miles long and loops around the lake, they can discuss the moon’s phases and identify “noises that go bump in the night,” planners say.

Those attending should dress for the night’s weather and are asked to bring a head lamp, preferably with a red light.

The event is for all ages, and leashed dogs are welcome as well, according to organizers.

Details: facebook.com/events

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: More Lifestyles
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.