Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
It’s International Women’s Day and we celebrate #BetterforBalance | TribLIVE.com
More Lifestyles

It’s International Women’s Day and we celebrate #BetterforBalance

Jonna Miller
Jonna Miller | Friday, March 8, 2019 10:05 a.m

26 minutes ago

Today is International Women’s Day.

Started by the Suffragettes in the early 1900s, the first International Women’s Day was celebrated in 1911. International Women’s Day belongs to all communities everywhere — governments, companies, charities, educational institutions, networks, associations, the media and more, according to its website.

This year, it’s all about balance.

The trending #InternationalWomensDay has Twitter abuzz, as women (and men) celebrate around the world.

The Google doodle marks the day, as well.

Screen-Shot-2019-03-08-at-9-34-58-AM

And where we would we be without these female inventors and their great ideas?

These nuns “walk the talk,” as they work to instill power in women. They are teaching self-defense in the Himalayas.

The U.S. Marines are, of course, kicking butt and taking names.

Jonna Miller is a Tribune-Review features editor. You can contact Jonna at 724-850-1270, jonnamiller@tribweb.com or via Twitter .


853388_web1_AFP_1ED48G
Getty Images
Indian students pose with their faces painted on the occasion of International Women’s Day celebration at a college in Chennai on March 8, 2019.
853388_web1_AFP_1ED405
Getty Images
A female Guard stands by mimosa blossom at the entrance of the Quirinale presidential palace in Rome on March 8, 2019, on International Women’s Day. In Italy, the importance of women is celebrated by the giving and receiving of mimosa blossom.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.