It’s International Women’s Day and we celebrate #BetterforBalance

Today is International Women’s Day.

Started by the Suffragettes in the early 1900s, the first International Women’s Day was celebrated in 1911. International Women’s Day belongs to all communities everywhere — governments, companies, charities, educational institutions, networks, associations, the media and more, according to its website.

This year, it’s all about balance.

The theme for #iwd2019 is “balance for better” – a call to speed up gender balance across the world.https://t.co/cmlxDGMR7D — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) March 8, 2019

The trending #InternationalWomensDay has Twitter abuzz, as women (and men) celebrate around the world.

Here and around the world, our girl Muppets model leadership, creativity, and eagerness to learn. Today on #InternationalWomensDay we celebrate these characters and the important role they play in empowering girls! pic.twitter.com/eIekR2tT3S — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) March 8, 2019

We’re supporting the #BetterforBalance campaign this #InternationalWomensDay, building a gender balanced working world⚖. We’re not there yet, but we’re trying hard for greater gender balance across ALL areas of out Service 🚒 #IWD2019 pic.twitter.com/6T6h1ManwK — Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (@cambsfrs) March 8, 2019

Women make the world beautiful, they protect it and keep it alive. They bring the grace of renewal, the embrace of inclusion, and the courage to give of oneself. #InternationalWomensDay — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) March 8, 2019

Women have been shown to be more sensitive to others' suffering, whereas, warriors celebrated for killing their opponents are almost always men. We need to see more women in leadership roles and more closely involved in education about compassion. #InternationalWomensDay — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) March 8, 2019

May we know them. May we be them. May we read them. Happy #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/qHfI44zU8e — Penguin Classics (@PenguinClassics) March 8, 2019

The Google doodle marks the day, as well.

And where we would we be without these female inventors and their great ideas?

Despite their significant contributions—to Wi-Fi, cars, coffee, and so much more—many of these female inventors have long gone unrecognized https://t.co/biwrkmzQzf #InternationalWomensDay — National Geographic (@NatGeo) March 8, 2019

These nuns “walk the talk,” as they work to instill power in women. They are teaching self-defense in the Himalayas.

On #InternationalWomensDay, meet the nuns who are kung-fu fighting gender norms and violence against women. pic.twitter.com/kgDzaDZ6WE — AJ+ (@ajplus) March 8, 2019

The U.S. Marines are, of course, kicking butt and taking names.

Today, on #InternationalWomensDay, we celebrate our female Marines and all they've done for the Corps. pic.twitter.com/TX5IBRDDAP — U.S. Marines (@USMC) March 8, 2019

Jonna Miller is a Tribune-Review features editor. You can contact Jonna at 724-850-1270, jonnamiller@tribweb.com or via Twitter .