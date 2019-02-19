Latrobe among 50 small towns Travel Channel dubs ‘most charming’

It likely comes as no surprise to those who claim bragging rights to Latrobe as their hometown, adopted or otherwise.

Travel Channel includes the Westmoreland County town as among “50 of the Most Charming Small Towns in America.”

The city gave birth to Fred Rogers, the banana split and Rolling Rock beer, the listing notes. In the summer, it adds, nearby Saint Vincent College plays host to Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp, attracting sports fans and visitors from across the country. The community also proudly claims Arnold Palmer as a native son.

Travel Channel invites people to “explore the hidden gems of each state: towns with quaint shops and restaurants, fascinating histories, fun experiences and natural beauty.”

Latrobe received another recent heady honor, when Smithsonian Magazine placed the city on its list of “The 20 Best Small Towns to Visit in 2018.”

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .