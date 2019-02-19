Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Latrobe among 50 small towns Travel Channel dubs ‘most charming’ | TribLIVE.com
More Lifestyles

Latrobe among 50 small towns Travel Channel dubs ‘most charming’

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, February 19, 2019 4:40 p.m
772757_web1_gtr-liv-latrobe501-021919
Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau
Latrobe lands on Travel Channel’s “50 most charming small towns.”

31 minutes ago

It likely comes as no surprise to those who claim bragging rights to Latrobe as their hometown, adopted or otherwise.

Travel Channel includes the Westmoreland County town as among “50 of the Most Charming Small Towns in America.”

The city gave birth to Fred Rogers, the banana split and Rolling Rock beer, the listing notes. In the summer, it adds, nearby Saint Vincent College plays host to Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp, attracting sports fans and visitors from across the country. The community also proudly claims Arnold Palmer as a native son.

Travel Channel invites people to “explore the hidden gems of each state: towns with quaint shops and restaurants, fascinating histories, fun experiences and natural beauty.”

Latrobe received another recent heady honor, when Smithsonian Magazine placed the city on its list of “The 20 Best Small Towns to Visit in 2018.”

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: More Lifestyles
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.